When Linn County approved the use of off-road vehicles on county roads in 2020, it was no surprise to powersports dealerships when sales started to rise. But with increased sales come increased riders, and with increased riders comes increased maintenance.
Whether it’s part replacement or new add-ons and custom fabrication, area riders don’t have to haul their machines all the way to the city anymore. Bold Off-Road in Coggon has your back.
Dave Barrette, owner of Bold Off-Road, has been into powersports his whole life, but recently decided to take things to a new level by opening his own shop.
“In 2016, I bought my first UTV,” he said. “I’ve always raced something; I used to race bikes and then I raced cars, and then I started getting into UTVs.”
Barrette started his off-road business back in May and celebrated with an open house ride, welcoming over 50 guests and 36 machines — all congregated in his yard. The original site of Bold Off-Road was in Barrette’s own garage, which he says they quickly outgrew.
“Nobody’s going to walk up to your house and just walk into your garage,” he joked. “It pushed me to do this sooner than I planned.”
Though he doesn’t own the current building, he’s able to make renovations and style changes to suit his work. Outside, he plans to repaint the tin and trim. Inside, he’s adding a showroom to keep the shop and the guest area separate. This way customers have somewhere to wait if they stop by early.
“On certain things, if we have an appointment, they can come by and drop their machine off at nine in the morning and pick it up at five o’clock,” but for the most part, “an average job is 2-3 days.”
Appointments come in handy, but aren’t required. The Bold Off-Road crew welcome walk-ins and have someone on-site Monday through Friday from 9-6 — but you may want to set up an appointment if you plan to stop by during the noon lunch hour.
Barrette, who grew up in Cedar Rapids, has had some friends recommend he move to the larger city and add competition in the powersports market, but he plans to stay put in Coggon. Not only is he able to work close to home, but he’s able to keep his business in the community.
“I want to stay here because people here trust me,” he explained. “I would rather stay steady and personable.”
If your snowmobile needs some maintenance before the end of the season or your UTV could use some fine-tuning in time for spring, you can call Bold Off-Road at 563-277-8830 or 319-389-4713, or stop by their shop at 601 3rd St. in Coggon.