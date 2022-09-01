Bonnie Mae (Beymer) Farley

Bonnie Mae (Beymer) Farley, 84, of Coggon, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at her home. In agreement with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held from 1-5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at the American Legion Hall – Wapsi Post #421 located at 6 Central City Road in Central City. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date at the Coggon Cemetery, where Bonnie and Bob will be buried next to Joyce.

Recommended for you