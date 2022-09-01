Bonnie Mae (Beymer) Farley, 84, of Coggon, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at her home. In agreement with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held from 1-5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at the American Legion Hall – Wapsi Post #421 located at 6 Central City Road in Central City. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date at the Coggon Cemetery, where Bonnie and Bob will be buried next to Joyce.
Bonnie was born July 19, 1938, one of nine children to Carl and Isabel (Storjohann) Beymer, in Denison. She met Robert Farley on a blind date, and they were soon married April 6, 1955. They had five children, and a few years later moved to Coggon. Bonnie stayed home with the children and later in life, worked at the North Linn and Central City Schools. Bonnie loved to be around all her kids.
Bonnie knew her way around the kitchen, loving to cook and bake. She was writing a book of all her recipes. One of her most famous recipes is an old family favorite, “Grandma Beymer’s chocolate cake”. Bonnie also made a mean pot roast. Nobody could replicate it, of course, but she swore the secret was to start it from frozen.
Left to cherish Bonnie’s memory are her children, Mark (Lisa) Farley of Monticello, James Farley of Central City, Michael Farley of Coggon, and Janell Edgerly of Hale; five grandchildren, Jason Farley of Coggon, Josh (Micayla) Farley of Independence, Jordan Farley of Dallas, Tex., Bryan (Alison) Edgerly of Cedar Rapids and Janean (Derek) Wedeking of Kansas City, Mo.; seven great-grandchildren, Bella and Kinzley Farley, Liam and Izetta Edgerly and Margo, Millie and Marlon Wedeking; two brothers, Dale (Eleanore) Beymer of Tulsa, Okla. and Jim (Lois) Beymer of Denison; in-laws, Duane Miller, JoAnn Beymer and Larry and Adella Farley and neighbors and special friends, Patti and Randy LeGrand.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob in August of 2021; daughter, Joyce and seven siblings, Carl Jr., Raymond, Marilyn, Richard, Allen, Carole and Sue.
Memorials and cards may be sent to 309 2nd Street South in Coggon, Iowa, 52218.