The CPU and Alburnett/CVC boys soccer teams started their postseason regional play this past week.
The ALB/CVC boys played at Solon on May 20 in the Class 1A Substate-4 first round play falling to the very tough Solon Spartans 10-1. Solon came out on fire in the first half scoring eight goals which pretty much put away the game. Individual game stats were not available in time for production. The boys ended their season at 2-13.
The ALB/CVC girls played their final regular season game at Monticello on May 21 but were unable to come home with the win losing 4-0. The girls will start their post season play on May 24 at the Region 6 quarter-finals at Beckman Catholic.
On May 18 the CPU boys hosted Independence for the second game in a row, this time for a chance to continue into the second round of the Substate 3 round on Senior night. As they had the week before the boys defeated the Mustangs by a score of 2-1. Juniors Nick Post and Fredrico Russo scored the Pointers two goals. Sophomore goalie Ryan Keller had a stellar game with eight saves which helped move the Pointers on into the Class 2A Substate 3 second round where they will play at the undefeated 14-0 Vikings.
The Stormin’ Pointer girls concluded their regular season play with a win at Independence 4-0 on May 18. This was the first game of the season where it rained which is very odd for spring soccer in Iowa. The Pointers first goal came just over four 4 minutes into the match, with their other three goals being scored before halftime. They also had one goal called back for offsides.
Senior Sierra Davis saved a penalty kick in the second half to help keep a clean sheet for the Pointers. CPU had 23 total shots on goal to independence’s 11 (most or all of which were in the second half for them). They were able to pass and move for each other very well throughout the game.
Independence came out in the second half and put a little more pressure on the Pointers, disrupting their normal possession style and the girls played a little rushed in the second half often kicking the ball away rather than finding their pass first.
Goals were scored by Ryley Goebel, Nicole Lutz (two — which gives her 11 goals this season), and Kailey Spurlock (Header). The goals were assisted by senior Nicole Lutz (two) and freshman Ava Winger (one).
We caught up with head coach Kevin Schmidt after, “We worked hard on Monday with a few specific areas of focus and this really showed in the first half of the game as we controlled play. Finding our rhythm and keeping the ball away from our opponents for much of the game. As we pressed forward into the attacking third for nearly the entire first half of the game. We were still able to keep the clean sheet despite Independence having a couple good opportunities in the second half.”