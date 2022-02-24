ALBURNETTFeb. 14 vs. Central City
1A-4 round one
The Alburnett boys will move on to second round action with their 68-29 home win over Central City on Monday night.
Both teams came to play in a very physical, fast-paced contest. After one quarter the Pirates held a slim 12-11 lead, due in part to two big blocks from Anthony Yamilkoski. Junior Tytan Bowers came off the bench and provided some quality minutes.
In the second, Alburnett was able to extend its lead with two clutch treys from senior Gavin Soukup, pushing the score to 20-14. Central City was able to keep pace with the Pirates, and at the half Alburnett led, 21-18.
Andrew Ossman said, “During our halftime talk, Coach C and Coach Huber both ripped into me a little bit saying I wasn’t playing to the level I’m capable of. I had a few mental lapses, so I went out there with a little chip on my shoulder not holding back and played with a lot of confidence.”
Alburnett blitzed the Wildcats 25-5 in the third, putting the game out of reach. Two big three-pointers from Adam Neighbor to start the third helped extend the Pirates lead to 37-21.
Central City did a commendable job containing the Pirates Andrew Ossman in the first half, but after the break, Ossman flexed his muscles and took the game over in the third.
Mason Neighbor launched the ball from half court for a trey, giving the Pirates a commanding 46-23 lead heading into the final period. After a hot start to the fourth, both teams started rotating-in replacements, midway through the fourth. With the 68-29 win the Pirates move on to round two of postseason play.
“We were looking to make the extra pass so instead of getting a good shot, we got a great shot.” said Ossman following their second half domination, “We really just played unselfish, moved the ball around well, hustled around and just wore out the other team.”
When asked what he would tell the younger kids in the stands, Ossman said, “Whether you’re one of the five on the court or one of the last guys on the bench, to win in the postseason, it takes everyone and you have to embrace and accept the role you have.”
Andrew Ossman led the Pirates with 25 points, Mason Neighbor had a team high nine rebounds, five assists. Tytan Bowers grabbed six of the team’s 42 rebounds. Anthony Yamilkoski led with four blocks.
Feb. 17 vs. Hudson
On Thursday night, Alburnett came away with a 67-47 win. They knew going in this was going to be a good tough game against a younger squad from Hudson at Gladbrook-Reinbeck in the District 7 semifinals.
The Pirates came out and set the tone early on two treys from Junior Mason Neighbor. Alburnett led 15-6 after one quarter of play. Alburnett kept the strong defense up and the offense followed suit with a 35-16 half time lead.
Hudson came out ready to play in the second half, scoring Alburnett 14-11. Alburnett made some adjustments for the fourth and came away with the win. The Pirates face Gladbrook-Reinbeck at CPU for the district final.
The key for the game was that everyone would need to step up offensively knowing Ossman and Mason Neighbor would be guarded tough, which they were. Seeing everyone get involved in the offense is huge for the Pirates going forward.
Mason Neighbor finished with 19 points, six assists, four rebounds and a steal. Jordan Caton finished with 13 points. Andrew Ossman had eight pts, eight rebounds, four steals and two assists. Gavin Soukup had eight points, Anthony Yamilkoski had five points and nine rebounds. Brayden Osborn finished with five points, two steals and two assists.
CENTER POINT-URBANAFeb. 15 at Solon
The Stormin’ Pointer boys wrapped up their regular season play at Solon on Tuesday night with a last second layup from Gabe Hansen giving CPU a tight 37-35 win.
Sometimes low scoring contests are just as exciting as high scoring games, and this was one instance as both teams battled for 32 minutes.
Solon came out in their 1-3-1 defense while the CPU boys locked in to their man-to-man defense. After one quarter the score was knotted up 4-4. The CPU defensive-minded group continued that mindset and by halftime led, 20-16.
The third quarter saw more grind-it-out basketball as neither team would let up on the defensive end. After three quarters, the score was tied at 27-27. The fourth quarter saw a plethora of free throw opportunities, offensive rebounds, and great defense. The score was tied 35-35 and Solon had the ball with :07 left. Gabe Hansen stole the ball with :02 seconds left right at half court and was able to get to the rim and lay it in as the final horn sounded for a 37-35 victory.
For the freshmen and sophomore teams the season is over, but in the CPU program the freshmen and sophomores have the ability to continue to practice with the varsity and be a part of the playoff push.
Head coach Philip Klett said, “We feel both groups had outstanding seasons and showed a lot of growth and potential for the future of the program. We are excited to see how these boys develop over the next nine months to be ready for their next levels. Varsity feels honored and lucky to start the playoff journey one game at a time.”
Statistical leaders for the varsity were Tucker Clark with 10 points and seven rebounds. Gabe Hansen scored nine points, two assists and two steals. Easton Tupa scored seven points and four rebounds. Blayze Havel scored four points, two rebounds and two steals. Kanon Tupa scored two points, had five rebounds and two assists. Braylon Havel scored two points and had three rebounds. Cole Werner scored two points. Brandon Miller scored one point, five rebounds, and two assists.
CENTRAL CITYFeb. 14 at Alburnett
1A-4 round one
The Central City boys’ basketball season came to a close Monday night in round one of the Class 1A-4 playoffs with their loss at Alburnett 68-29.
The lopsided final score does not reflect how tough Central City played. For the entire first half, it was a tight battle with both teams playing a fast-paced game. The underdog Wildcats (5-18) went toe-to-toe with the Pirates (16-6) and after the first quarter trailed, 12-11.
Heading into the second, Alburnett got out to a quick 20-14 lead, but the Wildcats were able to bounce back, closing the gap to 21-18 heading into the half.
Head Coach Tanner Carlson said, “We came out ready to play and competed extremely hard. We were ahead part of the first half, and went into halftime down three to a really good Alburnett team.
In the second half, Alburnett increased its tempo and the speed of play. It definitely benefited them to pull out the big victory. In the fourth, both teams emptied the bench, giving all their players a chance to touch the ball.
“Thanks to our senior, Troy Curtis for being a great representation of what we want coming through our program. Great teammate, great person. He’s going to be a winner in the game of life.” said Carlson, “I am proud of how hard our group played all year. We are an extremely young team, and with continued work, the future can be really bright for Central City boys’ basketball.”
Individual statistics were not available in time for production.
NORTH LINNFeb. 15 vs. Valley Lutheran
1A-3 round one
The North Linn boys’ basketball team showed no love on Valentine’s Day as they started their tournament run in high fashion with a dominating 105-22 win.
The Lynx exploded for 36 first quarter points while giving up just 11. The second quarter was not much different as North Linn added 23 more in route to a 59-13 dominant first half against the Crusaders. Austin Hilmer was unconscious scoring 26 in the first half alone. The Lynx put it away in the third quarter outscoring the Crusaders 23-5 as they easily advanced in tournament play.
Austin Hilmer ended the night with 37 points, while still leading the team with seven assists and six steals. The highlight of the night was undoubtedly the four straight three pointers Gunner Vanourney nailed early in the fourth quarter. It was a shooting display for the ages.
Feb. 17 vs. Maquoketa Valley
1A-3 round two
North Linn continued to roll in tournament play on Thursday night with a 48-25 win against a very well coached Maquoketa Valley Wildcat squad.
The Wildcats had one thing in mind and that was to find a way to slow the Lynx offense down. They did just that with a very methodical approach offensively and a pesky 1-2-2 zone defense while also mixing in some triangle and two.
North Linn responded very well by not trying to force too much and taking what was given to them. Although the first quarter lead was just 14-7, North Linn was completely fine with that. The second quarter produced the exact same score making it 28-14 at the break. It looked more like a football score than it did a basketball score.
North Linn turned the table a bit in the third mixing in their 1-3-1 defense that had the Wildcats stymied. Maquoketa Valley could only muster up two points in the quarter and heading to the fourth North Linn had a commanding 37-16 lead.
North Linn was content to take it slow from there as the fourth quarter went by quickly with the final score of 48-25. This will be the sixth year in a row that North Linn will be playing for a District Championship.
Dylan Kurt led the Lynx with 13 points, all coming in the first half. Ty Pflughaupt has come on strong late in the season adding 10 points, all of those coming in the second half. Austin Hilmer and Cade Haugenbury each added eight, Tate Haughenbury had five points, and Ben Wheatley had four.