Come take a walk back in time! This year’s Pioneer Days will be held the weekend of July 30 and 31, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. The Brown Farm is located one mile east of Central City on County Road E16. Gates open at 8 a.m.

This show is growing in popularity with both exhibitors and visitors as it is truly a family-friendly “working” show. The show ground covers 72 acres and the best way get an overview of the show is to take one of tractor-drawn shuttles when you first arrive. There is plenty of room to spread out!

