Come take a walk back in time! This year’s Pioneer Days will be held the weekend of July 30 and 31, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. The Brown Farm is located one mile east of Central City on County Road E16. Gates open at 8 a.m.
This show is growing in popularity with both exhibitors and visitors as it is truly a family-friendly “working” show. The show ground covers 72 acres and the best way get an overview of the show is to take one of tractor-drawn shuttles when you first arrive. There is plenty of room to spread out!
Up on “Machinery Hill,” you will find equipment of all colors. Here you can watch threshing, plowing, combining and corn shelling demonstrations.
This year’s feature is “International Harvester Vintage Trucks,” though all brands are welcome. We are asking that they be 1985 or older. The feature trucks will be displayed in the main yard area. Overflow will be on the Hill.
A parade of tractors and horses takes place each day at noon. The best viewing is in the main farm yard.
The flea market is always a popular attraction. The Machine shed is full of vendors with items for sale. Also find the information booth, souvenir sales and the Linn County Genealogical Society here.
Special activities on Saturday include a flag raising at 9:30 AM. A book presentation by Gary Holzinger on the CAN Railroad at 11 a.m. in the Olde Time Movie Theatre. A “Learn to Drive a T” class will start at 2 p.m. in the Theatre located in the basement of the barn. Driving will take place on the Tractor Pull track.
Special activities on Sunday include a non-denominational church service at 9 a.m. at the Memorial Music Stage and an Antique Tractor Pull sponsored by the Hawkeye Vintage Farm Machinery Association starting at 11 a.m. at the top of Machinery Hill. Gary Holzinger will repeat his presentation on the CAN Railroad at 1 p.m. in the Theatre.
Activities that take place both days include music performances, draft horse demonstrations, Buffalo Fork Settler’s Camp, 9th Kentucky Co. B Civil War encampment, a working saw mill and blacksmith shop. There will also be a quilting demonstration with a quilt raffle, a wool spinning and weaving demo, a butterfly garden exhibit and vintage tractor movies in the Theatre in the Farmyard.
For the kids, there will be trolley rides, a petting zoo, corn maze, corn box, and face painting. Organized kid’s games will take place each day at 1 p.m. near the Buckskinner’s Camp.
Food concessions will be managed by the Central City Historical Society in the Farmyard.
This is a free event to the public. We thank all our generous sponsors who help make this show a reality. We do welcome donations to help defray our costs and there will be donation boxes on the grounds.
We can always use more volunteers to help at the show or getting ready for the show. If you want to get involved or just want more information about the show contact Jim (show chairman) at 319-521-7480.