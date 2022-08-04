Utah is home to five national parks, including Arches National Park featured in the May 5 edition of Linn News. On the other side of the state settled between two of the other parks lies Bryce Canyon National Park and its infamous hoodoos.
Efforts to make Bryce Canyon a national park began in 1915 by J.W. Humphrey. His communication with the National Parks Service, Union Pacific Railroad and officials in Washington D.C. paid off in 1932 when Warren G. Harding declared Bryce Canyon a national monument; it became a national park in 1928.
Like many of the other national parks scattered across the west, Bryce Canyon emphasizes their dedication to limiting light pollution and allowing visitors to view the night sky. In 2019, the park was dubbed a Gold Tier International Dark Sky Park. According to the International Dark-Sky Association, “An IDA International Dark Sky Park (IDSP) is a land possessing an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights and a nocturnal environment that is specifically protected for its scientific, natural, educational, cultural heritage and/or public enjoyment.” (www.darksky.org)
The rock formations covering Bryce Canyon are called “hoodoos” and began forming roughly 50 million years ago. Bryce Amphitheatre is the most iconic portion of the part with the most extensive view of the hoodoos, but following the main road past the Amphitheater provides some spectacular views further in the park. Summer weather doesn’t typically cause any closures, but winters at the park’s elevation can lead to heavy snow. The highest point of Bryce Canyon is more 9,000 feet above sea level; Iowa’s highest point is 1,670 feet above sea level, so get ready for your ears to pop!
Hiking to see the hoodoos is an option, but many of the overlooks along the road are easily accessible from the parking lots. And for those who don’t want to drive in the park to see Bryce Amphitheater, they offer a shuttle service from mid-April to mid-October!
Bryce Canyon is home to some cute and not-so-cuddly creatures like ground squirrels, chipmunks and prairie dogs, but rattlesnakes and mountain lions also call the park home. Mountain lion sightings aren’t common and rattlesnakes typically settle off-trail, so staying on trails and in open areas reduces the risk of being bitten or attacked.
It takes more than 20 hours to drive to Bryce Canyon National Park, but easy access to Utah’s other national parks makes the long drive worth it!