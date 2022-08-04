lnl-08042022-nws-brycecanyonnatlpark
Buy Now
Drew Hays • Unsplash

Utah is home to five national parks, including Arches National Park featured in the May 5 edition of Linn News. On the other side of the state settled between two of the other parks lies Bryce Canyon National Park and its infamous hoodoos.

Efforts to make Bryce Canyon a national park began in 1915 by J.W. Humphrey. His communication with the National Parks Service, Union Pacific Railroad and officials in Washington D.C. paid off in 1932 when Warren G. Harding declared Bryce Canyon a national monument; it became a national park in 1928.

Recommended for you