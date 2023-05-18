North Linn hosts Buffy “Mr. Magic” Coleman, a retired basketball player turned motivational speaker May 10. During his visit, he showcased a variety of basketball tricks and encouraged the audience to pursue their dreams.
A group of students participated in Buffy Coleman’s basketball game called “The Magic Circle.” The game required them to form a circle around Coleman, who would perform basketball tricks and pass the ball to the students. Students who failed to catch the ball were out of the game. The last remaining player won a t-shirt.
With the end of the school year fast approaching, North Linn wanted to bring a little “magic” to the elementary and middle school to help motivate students for the last stretch until summer.
Former professional basketball player and motivational speaker Buffy “Mr. Magic” Coleman visited North Linn, May 10, bringing a wide range of basketball tricks, light-hearted comedy and a message of “go for your dreams.”
Coleman was a former professional basketball player for the Harlem Wizards in New York City from 1997-1998. He grew up in Heflin, La., and started playing basketball at age 5, but it wasn’t until he was 13, when watching Michael Jordan play for the Chicago Bulls, that basketball became his passion.
After his time with the Harlem Wizards, Coleman started doing motivational speaking. For 24 years, he has taken his message across the United States as a “one-man basketball show” to over 5,000 different schools.
During his time at North Linn, students listened to Coleman’s story, starting with a passion for basketball and practicing hours and years, motivating himself to film his basketball tricks on a camcorder. All the blood, sweat and tears paid off in September 1993 when he was invited to the Globetrotters’ Training Camp; he eventually went on to the Harlem Wizards and became a motivational speaker today.
“You never know how far you will go in life. I never thought in a million years my life would turn out like this,” said Coleman.
Coleman hopes his story can motivate others to do the same with their goals and passions.
“We live in the best country in the world. Every day there is a success story in our country. There is someone in the world that says, ‘I want to accomplish XYZ,’ and they are willing to start from here and work their way up to whatever their goal is,” said Coleman. “We need something every day to look forward to, and it can become a reality.”
