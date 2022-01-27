ALBURNETTJan. 17 vs North Linn (49-85)
Monday Jan. 17 Alburnett hosted North Linn in a battle at the top of the Tr-Rivers west. The Pirates got out to a quick start out scoring the Lynx, but North Linn was able to make adjustments and Alburnett struggled to make adjustments.
A good team like North Linn you can’t give them opportunities and the Pirates needed to capitalize on opportunities.
Offensively, Alburnett knew others needed to step up on the night with North Linn guarding the Pirates leading scorer in Andrew Ossman who finished with 13 points. Mason Neighbor did just that, scoring 10 points. Jordan Caton came off the bench and scored seven points.
Anthony Yamilkowsi led the way with 6 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals and 4 assists. Mason Neighbor had 4 rebounds and 1 steal. Andrew Ossman finished with 3 rebounds, 1 block and 2 steals.
Jan. 18 at Central City (60-45)
Alburnett traveled to Central City on Jan. 18 to start their rematches on the west side of the Tri-Rivers. After the end of the first Alburnett found themselves trailing 12-8 to a good Central City squad. The game hinged around the second quarter where Alburnett scored 16 to Central City’s four.
The second half was a tight back and forth battle that found the Pirates come away with the victory.
Offensively the Pirates had four players in double digit points. Andrew Ossman led the way with 15 points followed by Brayden Osborn with 13, Adam Neighbor 12, and Gavin Soukup with 10. To have Adam Neighbor come off the bench and contribute offensively is huge as the season goes forward for the Pirates.
Jan. 21 at Springville (67-51)
Alburnett traveled to Springville to try and avenge an early season loss to the Orioles. The game plan was to defensively contain the Orioles offensive threats.
The Pirates also need to overcome missed opportunities that they had been dealing with. This was a whole team effort both offensively and defensively. Defensively they did a good job switching and keeping the Orioles scorers contained. Offensively they attacked the basket and did not miss many opportunities.
The Pirates were not able to hit from outside the three-point arc, but inside they were strong all night long. This kept the Oriole defense in constant motion.
Brayden Osborn had another big night with 14 points. Andrew Ossman had another big night scoring 24 points. Offensively the Pirates did not let up from there building on their lead. Alburnett only missed one free throw on the night which was a big reason for their success. CENTER POINT-URBANAJan. 17 at Benton (50-55)
The first quarter was back and forth and at the end of the quarter the Pointers and Bobcats were tied 16-16. The second quarter CPU struggled taking care of the basketball which led to multiple uncontested Benton layups and by halftime the Pointers trailed 24-38.
The third quarter saw CPU battle back, but Benton was able to answer and after three quarters CPU trailed 33-49. The fourth quarter saw CPU battle valiantly to claw their way back into the game. With six minutes left CPU trailed by 11 points. With two minutes remaining they only trailed five, and with one minute remaining we trailed three with the ball. With under :30 remaining in the game, CPU had multiple opportunities at open shots, but they just couldn’t get one to drop, losing the game 50-55.
Scoring leaders for the varsity were Easton Tupa with 16 points, Drew Johannes with nine points. Gabe Hansen, Kanon Tupa and Branon Miller each scored six points. Tucker Clark scored four points and Gavin Brincks scored three points.
Jan. 20 at Vinton (61-38)
The Stormin Pointers traveled to Vinton-Shellsburg for a make-up game from last week’s cancellation, and the Center Point-Urbana boys came out ready to play right from the start.
After one quarter the Stormin Pointers up-tempo offense and full court pressure defense really worked in their favor and after one quarter, CPU led 14-6.
By halftime CPU extended the lead to 37-16. Vinton-Shellsburg would not back down in the second half and they battled and after three quarters CPU led 46-29. The fourth quarter saw continued solid basketball with CPU winning 61-38.
“Tonight, we traveled to Vinton-Shellsburg for a makeup game from last Friday which was rescheduled because of winter weather.” Head coach Mike Halac said. “It was a great night to be a Stormin’ Pointer and earn a sweep with all three levels winning.”
Scoring leaders for the varsity were Easton Tupa with 13 points. Kanon Tupa and Drew Johannes each with nine points. Braylon Havel and Tucker Clark each scored seven points. Brandon Miller scored five points. Gabe Hansen scored four points. Gavin Brincks scored three points. Parker Libolt scored two points on 1-2 shooting. Jaden Patterson and Parker Luscomb scored one point each.
Jan. 21 vs South Tama (42-32)
CPU welcomed South Tama for back-to-back WaMaC West showdown. “We couldn’t be prouder of our boys because we were able to complete the sweep on both nights.” said head coach Mike Halac
In the varsity contest, CPU came out defensively focused and were able to lock South Tama down early. After one quarter the Stormin Pointers pitched a shutout defensively and led 12-0.
By halftime South Tama was able to come back a little bit, but CPU held the lead at 17-9. The third quarter CPU was able to score more effectively and led 28-15. The solid defensive effort continued despite South Tama hitting some difficult shots with CPU ending up winning 42-32.
“We couldn’t be happier that our boys were able to grit out their 2nd win on back-to-back nights.”
Scoring leaders for the varsity were Brandon Miller with 12 points, Kanon Tupa with 8 points, Gavin Brincks with 6 points. Tucker Clark and Drew Johannes with 5 points each. Easton Tupa scored 4 points. Gabe Hansen finished out our scoring with 2 points.
NORTH LINNJan. 17 at Alburnett (85-49)
North Linn rolled into Alburnett Monday night for a make-up game from the previous Friday. To say it was a big game was an understatement. Both teams had one conference loss and both were in a three-way tie for the conference lead with Ed-Co.
The first three minutes the game went much as it was expected with both teams trading baskets and the score tied 8-8. After a North Linn timeout, the momentum began to swing heavily in the favor of the Lynx. A 16-2 run put North Linn ahead by the score of 24 to 10 and the Lynx were rolling. By the end of the first the Lynx led 29-13. They would extend that lead to as much as twenty leading 40-20 at one point in the second quarter.
That is when both Dylan Kurt and Tate Haughenbury had to hit the bench with two fouls and the Pirates cut the lead to 46-32 by halftime. The guard court of Hilmer and Kurt was unstoppable in the first half. Hilmer collected 19 points and Kurt 10 in the first half alone.
The Lynx would flex their muscles throughout the third quarter and early fourth. At one point the Lynx had an 83-45 lead as they put the game away early in the fourth quarter, highlighted by another typical 16-2 North Linn run.
Austin Hilmer ended the night with 29 points, five assists and five steals. Tate Haughenbury added 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Dylan Kurt added 13 points and a team high seven assists. Cade Haughenbury added 10 points and eight rebounds. Ben Wheatley had eight points, Ty Pflughaupt and Tate Collum each had three points and Breckyn Betenbender added two.
Jan. 18 vs Starmont (93-18)
Tate Haughenbury had himself quite a night for Troy Mills in a 93-18 win for the North Linn boys’ basketball team over the Starmont Stars. Haughenbury had 32 points, 13 rebounds, seven steals and five assists.
North Linn cruised through the first quarter scoring 32 points and not allowing any. By halftime the Lynx were up 58-10 and held an 85-12 third quarter advantage. Austin Hilmer scored 21 points of his own while dishing out nine assists and collecting four steals. Cade Haughenbury added 17 as well to go along with eight rebounds and four steals. Ty Pflughaupt had a nice game with seven points, three rebounds, assists and steals. Dylan Kurt scored six and Gunner Vanourney and Tate Collum had five each to round out the scoring. Ben Wheatley was sidelined with an injury and did not play after the opening tip.
“Proud of our kids for coming out and taking care of business two days in a row”, said head coach Mike Hilmer. “We are playing very well right now, but still have a lot of room to improve. Hopefully we can find a way to win Friday at Maquoketa Valley to set up a huge rematch with Ed-Co next Tuesday night in Troy Mills”
Jan. 21 at Maquoketa Valley (68-24)
North Linn was in Delhi Friday night to take on the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats. The Wildcats did a great job the first few minutes of slowing down the potent North Linn offense, but a 24 to 5 run in the matter of just minutes gave the Lynx a 26 to7 advantage after the first quarter.
It was more of the same in the second period as the Lynx scored 17 more and gave up just five to cruise to a 43 to 10 halftime lead. North Linn already had three players in double figures Tate Haughenbury had 12, Ben Wheatley 11 and Austin Hilmer 10. North Linn would score early in the third to put the continuous clock into play. The Lynx were up 57 to 19 after three and won the game 68 to 24.
“We have played well all week”, said head coach Mike Hilmer. “Proud of these kids for continuing to improve on the little things to make them a much better team”.
North Linn was led by Tate Haughenbury with 17 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three assists. Ben Wheatley turned in a tremendous game with 16 points, three assists and a steal. Austin Hilmer added 12 points, seven assists and four steals. Dylan Kurt played a great game as well with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four steals. Cade Haughenbury added eight points and six rebounds. Ty Pflughaupt rounded out the scoring with five points and one block.
CENTRAL CITYJan. 17 vs Dunkerton (35-68)
The Wildcats hosted the 12-2 Raiders from Dunkerton on Jan. 17. Mekhi Benton led the way for Central City with 14 points. Freshman Matthew Klostermann continues to have an outstanding season scoring nine. Aiden Klostermann added five, Brayden Rickels with three, Lucas Greif and Daiton Price each had two points.
Matthew Klostermann also led the team with seven rebounds and five assists.
Jan. 18 vs Alburnett (45-60)
Central City continues to improve and their play against Alburnett on Jan. 18 reflects just that. The Wildcats started off playing very well on both ends taking a 12-8 lead into the second quarter. Alburnett was able to shut down the Wildcats in the second quarter which in the end made all the difference in the final score taking a 24-16 lead into the half.
The second half Central City got back on track offensively going toe to toe with a good Alburnett team, but in the end, they came up a little short.
Individual stats: points — Mekhi Benton 21, Matthew Klostermann 13, Aiden Klostermann five, Daiton Price four, Brayden Rickels two; assists — Aiden Klostermann, Mekhi Benton, Brayden Rickels, Marcus Schellhorn, Max Arthur one; rebounds — Mehki Benton 10, Marcus Schellhorn seven, Matthew Klostermann, Brayden Rickels six, Daiton Price three, Aiden Klostermann one; steals — Aiden Klostermann two, Matthew Klostermann one; blocks — Marcus Schellhorn two.
Jan. 21 at Starmont (66-29)
Central City continued their good play this week going on the road Jan. 21 to take on the Stars from Starmont. The Wildcats picked up their third win of the season dominating the winless Stars 66-29.
Central City started off the game strong and never let up on both ends of the court. The Wildcats only allowed the Stars to score in double figures in the second quarter taking a commanding 35-15 lead into the half.
The Wildcats kept up their pressure on both ends in the second having scored 31 to the Stars 14 for the road win.
“Matt Klostermann has really grown up quickly as a freshman who is asked to handle the basketball constantly for us. He had a great game for us.” head coach Tanner Carlson said. “Mekhi Benton also was extremely aggressive in the second half offensively, and cut the lead to 5 points in the 4th, before Alburnett went on a little run. Alburnett is a tough team, but we’re getting closer and closer as the season progresses to really mature as a basketball team.”
stats were not available in time for production.