AlburnettThe Alburnett Historical Society meets the third Tuesday of each month.
Center Point The American Legion & Auxiliary Dye Benion Unit #297 meets the first Monday of the month, separate meetings at 7 p.m.
KC meeting every first Thursday of the month at the KC Hall.
The Center Point Historical Society meets the last Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the museum.
The Center Point Historical Society’s Depot Museum/Strait Log Cabin will be open Sundays 2 to 4 p.m. beginning June 6. Museum admission is free. This year’s theme is “School: Town and Country.”
Central City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 421 meets the first Tuesday of each month, at 1:30 p.m. at the Legion Hall.
Friends of the Library Book Club meets the third Monday of each month, at the library at 6 p.m.
Mainstreet Program board meets every third Monday of each month, 6 p.m.
Bingo at American Legion Post 421, Tuesdays. Doors open 6 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. The bar will also be open.
American Legion Post 421 meets monthly on the second Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at the Legion Hall.
The Central City Public Library was opened to the public Monday, June 7. Regular hours will be: Mondays from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursdays from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m., and Fridays from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Central City Historical Society meetings are held the 3rd Thursday every month.
JC Clegg Museum is open every Thursday from 10 a.m. – noon.
Pioneer Days at the Brown Farm is scheduled for July 24 and 25.
Coggon Coggon Historical Society meets the fourth Monday, 7 p.m. at the Clemons House.
Coggon American Legion meets the 2nd Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Coggon American Legion Hall. Contact (319) 435-2378 or (319) 560-7871 for more information.
Coggon City Council meets 2nd Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Coggon City Hall. (319) 435-2314.
Coggon Community Historical Society meets the 4th Monday, 7 p.m. at the Clemons House. (319) 435-2274.
Coggon Lions Club meets 3rd Monday, 7 p.m. at the Opera House Annex, 218 E. Main St. (319) 721-5233.
Coggon Municipal Light Plant meets 2nd Monday, 7 p.m. virtual meeting, (319) 435-2436.
Coggon Public Library Book Club meets 3rd Wednesday, 1 p.m. at the Coggon Public Library. (319) 435-2542.
Faith Mission Thrift Store meets 3rd Thursday, 9:30 a.m. at the Coggon Center. (319) 560-7352. Public welcome.
Programs held weekly
Coffee in Coggon meets at the Historical Hall every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 – 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Coggon Center Card Club meets Thursdays, 1 – 4 p.m. at the Coggon Center – Bridge and 500. Contact (319) 435-2693 for more information.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Thursdays 7 p.m., Opera House Annex, 218 East Main Street
Coggon Community Comforters meets Mondays, 1 p.m. Zion Presbyterian Church basement, (319) 350-5651.
Coggon Food Pantry meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4 – 6 p.m. United Parish Church, (310) 435-2202. Call (319) 435-2202 or email Pastor Sheri Andersen at unitedparish16@aol.com for further information.
