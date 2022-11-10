Card of Thanks Nov 10, 2022 Nov 10, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Perhaps you sent a lovely card,Or sat quietly in a chair.Perhaps you sent a funeral spray,If so, we saw it there.Perhaps you spoke the kindest words,As any friend could say;Perhaps you were not there at all,Just thought of us that day.Whatever you did to console our hearts,We thank you so much, whatever the part.From the family of Craig E. Steffen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMidland girls basketball: Proving the doubters wrongCoggon teenager shares weather forecasts across the MidwestAnamosa boys wrestling: Record setting RaidersWhite Tree bakery open at First Street Community CenterMustang Archery competes at PrairieLocal kennel offers unique stay for petsAthletes of the WeekNorth Linn girls suffer first loss of seasonSpringville girls basketball - Class 1A regional first-round: Playoff journey begins with a routAnamosa boys basketball - Class 2A district quarterfinal: Ways to measure success Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.