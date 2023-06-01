Card Shower Jun 1, 2023 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bob KaneBob Kane is turning 80 on June 6. Please help him celebrate by sending a card to 2780 Racine Avenue, Winthrop, IA 50682 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSilver Creek United Methodist Church prepares for final serviceThis week's Athlete of the Week is...Braydon Osborn, Track – AlburnettMount Vernon Marching Mustangs heading for Washington, D.C.Local Memorial Day ceremoniesMount Vernon Archery competes at the 2023 NASP Eastern NationalsMemorial Day activities upcoming for Mount Vernon, LisbonSpringville girls track ands field - Molly Stamp 1A discus: Making a very wise decisionAnamosa graduationAnamosa girls soccer - Class 1A regional semifinal: Amazing runs comes to an endBreaking: Structure fire in Mount Vernon causes severe damage to home Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.