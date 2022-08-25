While many of the country’s national parks are best viewed at their highest peaks, a hidden treasure lies beneath the surface of the New Mexico/Texas border. Carlsbad Caverns National Park contains 120 limestone caves; Lechuguilla Cave is just under 140 miles long. Exploration isn’t limited to the caves — the desert above has plenty to view as well.
First declared a National Monument in 1923, Carlsbad Caverns became a National Park in 1930 and welcomes roughly half a million visitors every year. Because of its location in New Mexico, its ecosystem can be seen as a combination of the Great Plains, Sierra Madre, Rocky Mountains and Chihuahuan Desert.
The caves are believed to have formed millions of years ago when rain water and hydrogen-sulfide-rich water combined and seeped through the ground to create sulfuric acid that dissolved the limestone underneath.
The Big Room Trail and Natural Entrance Trail are two caves that can be hiked and explored without a guide. Part of the Big Room Trail is wheelchair-accessible and offers two hiking experiences: one that takes about an hour and a half and another that takes 45 minutes on average. The Big Room “is the largest single cave chamber by volume in North America,” says the National Parks Service (NPS). The Natural Entrance Trail, on the other hand, is steep enough to be compared to climbing up or down a 75-story building.
The only guided tour that’s currently available (most are temporarily suspended) is the King’s Palace tour. This tour passes through four chambers “into the deepest portion of the cavern open to the public, 830 feet beneath the desert surface,” according to NPS. This tour has “blackout” periods where rangers turn off all artificial lights to show how dark the cave is naturally.
On the surface, there are nearly a dozen hiking trails and overlooks to explore — just make sure you pack plenty of water! The desert can get extremely hot in the summer and frigid in the winter.
Entrance reservations are currently required for Carlsbad Caverns. Though the drive from Iowa typically goes through Missouri, Kansas, the Oklahoma panhandle and Texas, the full one-way trip can take about 19-20 hours. Make sure to pack close-toed shoes with good tread so you don’t have to turn around!