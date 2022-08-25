Carlsbad Caverns National Park
Cason Asher • Unsplash

While many of the country’s national parks are best viewed at their highest peaks, a hidden treasure lies beneath the surface of the New Mexico/Texas border. Carlsbad Caverns National Park contains 120 limestone caves; Lechuguilla Cave is just under 140 miles long. Exploration isn’t limited to the caves — the desert above has plenty to view as well.

First declared a National Monument in 1923, Carlsbad Caverns became a National Park in 1930 and welcomes roughly half a million visitors every year. Because of its location in New Mexico, its ecosystem can be seen as a combination of the Great Plains, Sierra Madre, Rocky Mountains and Chihuahuan Desert.

