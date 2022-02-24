Caroll Marie Wilson, 76, of Walker, died at Mercy Hospital Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. A celebration of life will be held from 4 — 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home in Center Point. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Walker United Methodist Church, 101 Ely Street, Walker. Burial will follow at Troy Mills Cemetery.
Caroll was born Oct. 16, 1945, to Harold and Betty (Shaffer) DeSotel. She graduated from Troy Mills consolidated high school in 1964. On March 28, 1970, Caroll was united in marriage to Woodrow James Wilson Sr. in Walker. Caroll was a homemaker and loved to cook for an army of people. She was a member of Walker United Methodist Church and the Walker Jaycees. Caroll loved collecting bells, doing crossword puzzles, and spending time with her grandkids.
Caroll is survived by her children, Woodrow (Paulette) Wilson, Jr., of Quasqueton, Margie (Michael) Anthony of Robins, Gary (Marina) Wilson of Peyton, Colo. and Gale (Heather) Wilson of Cedar Falls; grandchildren, Spencer, Ashley, Nicole, Brittany, Derek, Michelle, Katie, TJ, Leanna, Abigail, Chloe, Rachel, Kaitlynn, Kenneddy, and Kolten; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Tom (Joyce) DeSotel of Newhall and sisters, Karen (Joe) Tate and Theresa Station, both of Cedar Rapids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold DeSotel and Betty Koster; husband, Woodrow James Wilson Sr.; brother, James DeSotel and sister, Sharon Sackett.