Carolyn Rickels-Port

Carolyn Blanch Rickels-Port, 73, of Central City, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023.
Funeral Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Visitation was held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial: Jordan’s Grove Cemetery, Central City.
Carolyn was born April 17, 1950, in Monticello, the daughter of Robert and Glendola (Emerson-Clary) Dose. She graduated from Central City High School in 1968 and from dental hygienist school in Milwaukee. Carolyn was married to Merle Rickels before divorcing. Later she married Maurice Port. She worked various places over the years, notably Wilson’s and F.B. & Company before spending 10 years in sales for Yellow Book. One of her jobs earned her the honor of being the first woman to spray anhydrous ammonia.
Carolyn enjoyed keeping busy with crafts, reading, going to garage sales and being a big fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes. During the holidays she loved making Christmas cards for veterans in Iowa City. On most days you would find her with a cup of coffee in hand, ready for conversation and a round of cards.
Survivors include her children, Jenny Rickels, Whitney (Emilie) Port, Kevin (Rhonda) Port, and Andrew (Erika) Palmer; grandchildren, Madison, Liz, Andy, Jamie, Dustin, Shawn and many more; her brother, Henry (Gloria) Dose; and her faithful canine companion, Lily.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Robert “Bobby” Dose.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
