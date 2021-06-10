The Cedar Valley Nature Trail will experience intermittent closures between Center Point and Urbana for trail improvements, including hard surfacing.
This six-mile segment, between Ash Lane just north of Center Point and Highway 150 west of Urbana, will undergo improvements to the trail grade and drainage, as well as an eventual asphalt overlay on the trail surface. Enhanced safety measures, such as trail alignment, tunnel lighting, and user warning signs will be installed at the I-380 underpass.
Trail users are asked to observe and respect the construction signage for the duration of this project for the safety of workers and all trail users. Linn County Conservation appreciates the public’s patience during this trail improvement effort.
When the improvements are completed in early fall, the Cedar Valley Nature Trail managed by Linn County Conservation will be hard surfaced 20 miles from Hiawatha to Urbana.