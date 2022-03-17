Between 1820 and 1930, roughly 4.5 million Irish immigrants made their way to America, with a surge during the Irish Potato Famine of 1845-1852. According to the Census Bureau, 9.7 percent of Americans claim to be of Irish descent; 14.2 percent of Linn County residents trace their ancestry back to Ireland — including me! With St. Patrick’s Day upon us, how can we celebrate the iconic Irish holiday?
History of
St. Patrick’s DayThe Catholic Church began recognizing St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, 1631, more than 1,100 years after St. Patrick’s death on the same day in 461. What originally began as a feast day during Lent turned into a major international holiday, especially among Irish-American immigrants.
For centuries, St. Patrick’s Day was a religious holiday centered around honoring the patron saint of Ireland. As time went on, the day became more of a social event, with Irish elites hosting extravagant parties in the late 19th century. In 1904, Ireland declared St. Patrick’s Day a public holiday.
Traditional celebrations included feasts and, in true Irish stereotypes, drinking! The Catholic Church used to ban alcohol consumption during Lent but with St. Patrick’s Day falling in the middle of Lent, the ban was lifted so the Irish could have a proper feast.
St. Paddy’s
in AmericaSt. Patrick’s Day traditions flooded the United States with the influx of Irish immigrants in the 1800s and early 1900s. Heavily Irish cities like Boston, Chicago, and Philadelphia have renowned St. Patrick’s Day parades and traditions. Chicago, for example, dyes the Chicago River bright green.
WalletHub highlights Boston as the home of the best St. Patrick’s Day traditions in the U.S. — with 22.8% of Bostonians claiming Irish descent, according to the Boston Globe — but Philadelphia was dubbed the best place to go for St. Patrick’s Day with cost, safety, and weather calculated in.
And number 15 on the top 200 best places to go for St. Patrick’s Day? Right down the road in Cedar Rapids!
Ways to CelebrateThough traditions vary by continent, country, and state, some practices are especially iconic.
• Wear green. Even though blue used to be associated with St. Patrick, this changed over time to become the green we all know today. If you don’t wear green, be prepared for the leprechauns to give you a pinch!
• Host a “feast.” Corned beef gained popularity when impoverished Irish immigrants in New York City substituted corned beef in place of Irish bacon to save money, but it has become a staple of St. Patrick’s Day in America. Don’t let this limit your feasting options, though!
• Listen to Irish music and Irish stories. Music streaming services are full of traditional Irish music and YouTube is packed with traditional Irish tales.
• If you have little ones, go on a search for leprechauns! Leprechauns are believed to have stemmed from Celtic belief in fairies but become so heavily associated with Ireland that they made their way into St. Patrick’s Day traditions — even though they have their own holiday in May!
To everyone celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this year, Beannachtaí na Féile Pádraig ort!