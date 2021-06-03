The Center Point city council recently awarded a $7.78 million construction bid to Staab Construction Group, Marshfield, Wis., for a new waste water treatment plant to be located southwest of the city.
According to Kene Shoop, Center Point public works director, construction of the facility was due in part to new EPA regulations requiring municipalities to conform to more stringent guidelines requiring tighter control of chemical runoff.
“With our new permit from the DNR, and the EPA’s much stricter guidelines regarding ammonia and the amount of runoff … the current system can’t keep up,” he explained. Shoop said the city’s lagoons can’t achieve the amounts of ammonia into the creeks set by the EPA.
Construction on the new plant could begin as soon as mid-July and continue through October 2022.