Center Point celebrates annual Pork Days Jun 15, 2023 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now In honor of Pork Days, a pink inflatable pig breaks out the dancing moves during the parade. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now Center Point American Legion leads the annual Pork Days parade through the downtown area of Center Point, June 3. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now During the parade, big smiles and waves come from the Center Point-Washington Township Fire Department, June 3. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now Many spectators gather around the designated parade route to watch emergency vehicles and other floats celebrate the Center Point community. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now Instead of stealing hamburgers, McDonald’s Hamburglar is disguised as a pig and passes out gift cards for frozen soda pop slushies. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now Spectators line Summit Street as children quickly pick up the candy while others watch the different floats pass by. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now At Pork Days, many children had the opportunity to engage with the robots created by the Center Point-Urbana Robotics Team. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now Eagle Scout CJ Schoch gives a dry thumbs up from the top of the dunk tank. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now Lukas Rick helps his son Grayson throw a ball at the target to dunk CJ Schoch in the cold water. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now Doug Labs, a Center Point Dye-Benion Legion member, motivates a young contestant to pedal hard during the peddle tractor pulls. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now On June 3, many bouncy houses lined Main Street, with the largest being a Saber-Toothed Tiger slide. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now Many gather at Veteran’s Memorial Pavilion for the Boy Scouts’ food booth to get large “Boss Hogg” pulled pork sandwiches, among other pork options. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now Two American Legion members pass out small flags to those gathered. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now Center Point Dye-Benion American Legion Auxiliary offers ice cream for customers seeking a refreshing treat during the hot weather. The Legion and Auxiliary also offered different raffles. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa girls soccer: Six earn All-RVC honorsLisbon student receives ImpactLife Student awardAthlete of the WeekAnamosa softball: Storming the rivalsAnamosa baseball: Locked and loadedSpringville softball: Hi Coach, and welcome backBoard briefed on competition gym plans: Project planned for two stagesAnamosa HillclimbPumpkinfest theme announcedMidland baseball: Twin triumphs Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.