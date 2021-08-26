After 32 years of being a chiropractor, 30 of which have been spent in Center Point, Dr. Kelly Bonar is passing the torch to Dr. Justin Fisher, a Center Point native returning to his roots to carry on the work of Center Point Chiropractic.
Upon graduating from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 2010, Fisher started his career in southeast Iowa.
Throughout the years, he traveled to work in Minnesota and northwest Iowa before opening his own practice in Paullina, Iowa. Seven years after opening his practice, Fisher found the opportunity to move back home and continue Bonar’s work. For him, it was an easy choice.
“I was a former patient of his. He got me into chiropractic,” Fisher said.
Fisher and his wife Sue are taking over the same roles Bonar and his wife Kim held during their tenure.
“It’s a perfect fit,” Mrs. Bonar said.
“He does a great job,” Dr. Bonar added. “We probably wouldn’t have [retired] as soon if it wasn’t for getting them here. You just don’t get that opportunity every day.”
Along with 11 years of experience and a childhood spent in Center Point, Fisher returns to the area with a revitalized admiration for the community.
“We want to support people with our practice and helping them feel better; ultimately, we want to help support our communities too,” Fisher said. “Home is definitely where the heart is for me so it’s a joy to be back.”
Whether the motivation for setting up an appointment is as serious as a recurring injury or as simple as general discomfort, the Fishers welcome new and returning patients into the clinic with a smile.
“They’re coming into a practice where we feel like we’re treating friends and family,” Dr. Fisher said.
Though the practice itself is being passed to the Fisher family, the Bonars intend on staying in Center Point to spend time with their families and work on projects they “haven’t gotten to in 20 years,” Dr. Bonar joked.
The most important thing Dr. and Mrs. Bonar want to say to the community they’ve served for three decades is simply, “thank you.”
“Thank you so much for being part of our lives, too,” said Mrs. Bonar.
Fisher plans to keep the practice as homegrown and community-minded as Bonar has over the years. To stay connected, Fisher has set up a website for patients to view hours and clinic information online with the intention of setting up online scheduling in the future.
Along with checking out cpchiro.net, you can follow their Facebook page, Center Point Chiropractic. To set up an appointment, call the office at 319-849-1064, send an email to frontdesk@CPchiro.net, or stop by the office at 208 Franklin St. in Center Point.