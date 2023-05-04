The Center Point Historical Society is preparing for this year’s theme of “Time Travel: Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” kicking off a series of events through May and June at the Center Point Depot Museum.

The Historical Society will kick off the events May 7, at 2 p.m., with a birthday party for the society’s piano, Warfield, which is turning 100 years old. Warfield was donated by the Earl and Elva Lanning family of Green’s Grove. It was restored in 2013 with the help of a grant from Linn County Historic Preservation. Cake will be served and piano music played by First Christian Church organist Vicki Harger.

