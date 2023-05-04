Center Point Historical Society is hosting several events throughout the next couple of months for this year’s new theme of “Time Travel: Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” at the Depot Museum in Center Point.
The Center Point Historical Society is preparing for this year’s theme of “Time Travel: Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” kicking off a series of events through May and June at the Center Point Depot Museum.
The Historical Society will kick off the events May 7, at 2 p.m., with a birthday party for the society’s piano, Warfield, which is turning 100 years old. Warfield was donated by the Earl and Elva Lanning family of Green’s Grove. It was restored in 2013 with the help of a grant from Linn County Historic Preservation. Cake will be served and piano music played by First Christian Church organist Vicki Harger.
On May 21, at 2 p.m. Historian David V. Wendell will present “Lindbergh Landed Here” about Charles Lindbergh’s connection to Iowa. Lindbergh is known for his historic solo, nonstop flight across the Atlantic Ocean in 1927, but before then, nearly 100 years ago, he had a crash landing in Linn County.
Iowa has ties to vital contributions to the transatlantic flights from New York City to Paris to clench the Orteig Prize, among other crucial leadership in early aviation. Eight years prior to Lindbergh’s historic flight, Iowa native Jerome Hunsker collaborated in design and construction of the Curtiss NC-4 flying boat in an effort to be the first aircraft to fly across the Atlantic Ocean, albeit not nonstop, in 1917.
Another Iowa-born aviation pioneer, Clarence Chamberlin, was able to fly his Bellanca plane, “Columbia,” with his passenger Charles A. Levine, for the record nonstop flight from New York City to Germany in June 1927.
A week before Lindbergh’s solo flight across the Atlantic, Commander Richard Byrd used radio equipment built by Arthur Collins of Cedar Rapids to help his transatlantic flight. During take-off, the Fokker Trimotor airplane, “America,” crashed, leading Byrd and his flight crew to repair the aircraft in May of 1927, allowing Lindbergh to take the prize.
Other historic aviation figures with ties to the Hawkeye state include the Wright Brothers, who spent some of their childhood in Cedar Rapids; Arthur Hartman, who built the first airplane to fly in Iowa; Iowa native Eugene Ely, the first to fly a plane off an aircraft carrier; Amelia Earhart was introduced to airplanes in Des Moines and James Norman Hall, the Iowa born World War I Ace andauthor.
The “Lindbergh Landed Here” presentation will have a collection of vintage photographs, memorabilia and artifacts, including a 5-foot model of the plane Lindbergh crashed in Linn County.
“The people of Linn County have a unique opportunity to learn about its connection to the most legendary pilot of all times, Charles Lindbergh, and his experiences with his first plane in Eastern Iowa including the crash landing between Cedar Rapids and Central City,” said Wendell.
The Historical Society will host Coggon farmer Harry Kintzle, who will talk about his many years of flying planes and experiences of an old hobby of jumping out of a plane Saturday, June 4 at 2 p.m.
More events are to come throughout this year’s season, but the Depot Museum is open free each Sunday, 2-5 p.m., from May 7 through October 29, located at 700 Washington St., Center Point. For more information, contact 319-271-6948.