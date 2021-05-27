The Friends of the Center Point Library annual Book Sale is Friday, June 11, from 3 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hardcovers are $1, paperbacks are 50 cents and children’s books are 25 cents. There will be a special sale of collectibles and books from late Library benefactor Marilyn Andersen.
