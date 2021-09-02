The Center Point Historical Society was favored with probably the most perfect day of the summer for the return of its annual Log Cabin Festival on Sunday, August 22. (Last year’s festival was canceled because of COVID-19.)
An estimated 35 visitors toured the 1850s Strait Log Cabin, watched wood carving and needlework demonstrations, got their portrait sketched, or tried their hand at giant bubble making, hoop rolling, corn shelling, rope making or washing on a washboard. The Depot Museum was also open, featuring railroad and school exhibits and the restored player piano.
Volunteers for the day were: needleworkers Donna Fleck of Vinton, Mary Behrens of Green’s Grove, and Rozena McVey of Walker; wood carvers Al Avis of Cedar Rapids and Randy Gager of Center Point; and bubbly couple Eunice and Tom Pingenot of Vinton.
CPU students who helped were: Emma McClure (who did portraits) and Sammy McClure, RaeAnn and Liv Schnoebelen and Gillian Bilsland.
Ninety-six year old Bert Roseberry, Center Point, taught youngsters the homemade fun of hoop rolling.
The Historical Society’s next event will be the annual Center Point Cemetery Walk at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 19. The Depot Museum and Strait Log Cabin will continue to be open 2-4 p.m. Sunday afternoons through September and by appointment.