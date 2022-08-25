It’s not that the Center Point Historical Society believes the Underground Railroad quilt code myth like gospel or wants to promote historical untruths at its Aug. 28 annual Log Cabin Festival. But the excuse for a quilt display was just too good to pass up.

The theme for the Sunday, Aug. 28, 2-4 p.m. free Log Cabin Festival at the Depot Museum is the Underground Railroad, which helped enslaved people escape to freedom in the north and Canada before the Civil War.

