CPU Head coach Matt Grennan and the Strormin’Pointers hosted their JV tournament on Monday night.
This was a good opportunity to get some of his wrestlers much needed mat time before the holiday break.
Overall, Grennan was pleased with how his kids performed with three wrestlers taking home top honors in their divisions. CPU had six additional wrestlers who picked up wins placing them in the top three.
Moorea Brown took home first place in the girls’ division with three wins all via a fall, with her quickest pin over Anabelle Hernandez of Vinton-Shellsburg in only :38 seconds.
Freshman Cael Steinkamp continues to be a bright spot for coach Grennan taking first with three falls. Steinkamp spent a total time of 5:56 on the mat with his quickest fall in 1:05 over Daytona Dunkle of Belle Plaine in 1:05.
Teegan Fuessley placed first with an opening round fall over Anthony Fenton of Williamsburg in 1:44. He followed that match with a major decision win over Wyatt Ham of Tipton in round two and a TF 15-0 win over Joe Randall of Belle Plaine.
Placing second going 2-1 on the night were; Lucas Gauger, Aiden Novoa, Preston Thompson and Sam Leedom. Taking home third were Caleb Webster, Tyler Foreman and Nick Childers.
CENTRAL CITYDec. 20 at CPU
Head coach Paul Lindley took his Wildcats wrestling team over to CPU Monday night to get some matches in at their JV invitational before the winter break.
All four wrestlers placed in the top five with Luke Burds bringing home a first-place finish. Burds went 3-0 on the night. In his first match he won by decision over William Van Dee of Williamsburg 7-2. Burds followed that up with a fall over Tyler Foreman of CPU in 1:45 and wrapped up his night with a fall over Logan Huffman of Cedar Falls in 1:54.
Brandon Hennick placed third going 1-2 on the night. He won his opening round match by fall over Braxton Heffernan of Tipton in 1:31.
Connor Clark placed fourth going 0-3 and Trevan Reinhart placed fifth going 0-4.