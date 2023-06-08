Center Point-Urbana celebrates graduation Jun 8, 2023 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now After commencement, family and friends gather outside to congratulate the newest alumni class of Center Point-Urbana, May 28. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now Two seniors, Harrison Jordan and Jaden Patterson, play in the Center Point-Urbana Concert band during the commencement ceremony May 28. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now Abigail Holthaus was one of four speakers sharing unforgettable moments with her classmates over 13 years. Other class speakers were Jaden Patterson, Samuel Opfer, and Shelby Channel. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now High School Counselor Carmen Stenger announces the top eight students graduating with honors from Center Point-Urbana. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now High School Principal Rob Libolt gives an emotional address to the Class of 2023 as he struggles to bid farewell one more time, saying, “I am not ready to say goodbye.” Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now After receiving their diplomas, Samuel and Ben Opfer pose for a photo with CPU school board member Kistreen Opfer. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now The last senior performance of “Roads,” directed by Bradley Wilson, was recorded by many of the audience members during the commencement, May 28. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now Ben Hakert leads his class in moving their tassels from right to left, signifying they are now high school graduates. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now With one more walk down the halls of Center Point-Urbana High School, graduates make their big exit toward the next chapter of their lives. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAthlete of the WeekBoard briefed on competition gym plans: Project planned for two stagesAnamosa baseball: Locked and loadedSpringville softball: Hi Coach, and welcome backAnamosa girls soccer: Six earn All-RVC honorsAnamosa softball: Storming the rivalsCPU falls to Bishop Heelan in boys state soccer 2A quarter-finalsMidland baseball: Twin triumphsAthlete of the WeekMusic on Main fires up next Wednesday Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.