Front Row: Quinn Borkgren, Nicholas Kongable, Brock Klawiter, Zach Post, Jacob Dreier, Carter Easton, Braydon Beck, Isaac Larson. Middle Row: Coach Engen, Casey Kirtz, Charlie Byroade, James Desmet, Jonah Salow, Will Gerhold, Teegan Feussley, Brody Behrens, Bradley Jones, Coach Paine. Back Row: Eli Larson, Robert Dillon, Soren Hansen, Nick Post, Samuel Gentz.
Front Row: Julia Paine, Sydney McCormick, Madison Bockenstedt, Allison Mourlam, Emily Bowe, Avery Sweeney. Middle Row: Coach Paine, Maggie Mathis, Jaylynn Wyckoff, Kylie Lewis, Yani Hansen, Alivia Sweeney, Laine Hadsell, Emma Wilkerson, Amy Gusick, Coach Engen. Back Row: Maja Gusick, Leah Taylor, Jenna Short, Ryley Goebel, Kora Katcher, Julia Eikenberrry, Brianna Knight.
The season is half over it seems by August, so one of the keys Co-Head Coaches Lew Paine and Jeff Engen know is that if the kids have been dedicated and consistent with their running over the summer which many have then it is their job as coaches to continue to challenge them to be confident and push beyond what they think they are capable of. If they are willing to challenge themselves, sacrifice some comfort and time, it will make for a successful season.
And a successful season is again possible for both the boys and girls cross country teams this season with both squads returning multiple individual state qualifiers. The boys team returns six runners with state experience, while the girls will return eight runners with state experience in their careers.
Coach Paine commented, “Many kids have put in a lot of time and effort over the summer, building a base. This will help their mind and bodies to be calloused and confident. The kids buy into their training and get stronger as the season goes on, hopefully peaking at the end of the season. They are all great at pushing and encouraging each other.”
The boys graduated three varsity runners that will be hard to replace. They will bring back Eli Larson, who placed fourth overall at the state meet in 2020. “Many of the boys have been dedicated and running over the summer and we look forward to seeing their progress over the season.” said Paine
The girls will return all seven varsity runners from last year’s state team, including three individual state qualifiers in Kora Katcher (18th in 2020), Kay Fett (15th 2019, 19th 2020, and Emma Wilkerson who qualified last season as a freshman. “Just like the boys, the girls have been crushing it with their summer workouts and look to be even stronger than last year.” said Paine