The Center Point-Urbana School Board met in a special session May 16 and voted to accept the recommendation to make mask wearing optional at CPU, effectively immediately.
The school board's decision was based on the May 14, recommendations by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). In addition, the IDPH had adjusted its quarantine guidance to say exposed students are no longer required to quarantine, regardless of mask usage. If a student tests positive for COVID-19 there will continue to be isolation requirements for the student who tested positive, but any student who was found to be “within close contact of the infected individual will not be required to quarantine.”
In a letter released to student’ families by the school district, “Within this guidance the IDPH is urging Iowa School to provide parents, students and staff the option to make their own decision regarding mask usage.”
Beginning May 16, CPU will no longer require face masks while at school or during school activities. According to Superintendent, Matt Berninghaus, the district will make accommodations for individuals who prefer to wear a mask and maintain social distancing during the May 30 graduation ceremonies.