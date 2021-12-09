Front row: Alivia Sweeney, Nicole Rick, Ryley Goebel, Kora Katcher, Jaclyn Wooldridge, Ryanne Hansen, Tayler Reaves. Back row: Head Coach Philip Klett, Assistant Coach Andy Wooldridge, Manager Yana Gross, Manager Micol McSweeney, Kailey Spurlock, Addy Tupa, Ali Christensen, Laine Hadsall, Manager Emma McCormick, Assistant Coach Derrick Schantz, Assistant Coach Dan Hillers.
After finishing last season 15-7/8-4 head coach Philip Klett is coming into this season with some high hopes as he returns three starters from last year’s team and three key lettermen.
This year’s team will feature 2021 first team All-Conference, Region and State and recent UNI signee, forward Ryley Goebel, who averaged 18.2ppg, 8.6rpg, 1.1 apg, 3.2 spg and 1.6 bpg.
She will be joined by junior guards Laine Hansell and Alivia Sweeney. Hadsell averaged 5ppg, 1.5rpg, 1.4 apg and 1spg last season. Sweeney will bring back 4.2 ppg, 2.7rpg, 1.5apg and 1.1spg to add some more experience.
Joining these three starters from last season will be three girls who have plenty of varsity experience in senior Kora Katcher, and juniors Tayler Reeves and Ryanne Hansen.
When we asked coach Klett what he thought his strengths would be, he stated that they will be a very athletic team, but feels they have a lot of “potential” unknowns, but knows inexperience, team defense, perimeter shooting and the still present Covid could determine how this season goes.
The Conference race will include CCA who is a favorite with what they return from last season on the West side. About four or five teams who will be factors in the west. Solon will be favorite in the East but will be challenged by Marion with West Delaware being an up and comer.