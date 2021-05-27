1. The average human can fit a light bulb in their mouth but can’t get it out without shattering it;
2. Dogs see humans as different but equal while cats see humans as the same but inferior;
3. During the 1800s there was a solar flare so strong telegram wires caught on fire, we are now long overdue for a solar flare of that intensity;
4. More planes were destroyed in WW2 than planes currently in operation now;
5. More people died making V2 rockets than people killed when they were intentionally set off;
6. The smell of fresh-cut grass is grass’ biological signal of distress;
7. The term for the little paper flag sticking out of the Hershey Kisses are called Nigglywigglies;
8. During WW2 a British Army officer named Jack Churchill, nicknamed “Mad Jack,” fought with only a longbow, Scottish broadsword, and bagpipes. He captured 40 Germans at sword point, survived multiple explosions, escaped prison camps, and scored the last recorded longbow kill in history in 1940;
9. Napoleon Bonaparte wasn’t short, he was 5’7”, this propaganda was spread by the British to make people think little of him;
10. In Italy 17 is a number of bad luck because if you convert it into Roman Numerals it says XVII and if you rearrange the letters it spells VIXI which means “I lived” implying that you are dead or no longer alive.