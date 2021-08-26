Back row from left to right: Paige Foltz, Micol McSweeney, Ella Person, Kylie Henry, Sophie Gaffney. Middle row: Ali Zittergruen, Logan Keller, Lauren Langridge, Lauren Antes, Taylor Luscomb. Front row: Gracie Hoskins, Keely Franck, Tallie Kohl, Addy Tupa.
After finishing in a three-way tie last season with Clear Creek-Amana and Independence in the WaMaC, third year head coach Michelle Halac will look to keep their success going this season, “We are continuously trying to improve our offensive and defensive systems and our communication is a focus this season as well. We feel we can be successful here because of the leadership we have.”
The Pointers return four key players from their 2020 season including Sophie Gaffney (middle hitter), defensive specialists Keely Franck and Tallie Kohl, and hitter Kylie Henry.
Coach Halac said, “Our leaders are bringing the energy not only for themselves, but also for their teammates. The seniors know that each day is an opportunity to work as hard as you can and do everything possible to help the team. With having so many new players to the varsity level, they also are bringing those players along the journey.”
As the season goes on, coach Halac feels that their offense will continue to improve and will be able to have a good understanding of what their top rotations will look like. “Right now, we have a lot of girls that can play a lot of different positions and we want to figure out which players in which roles will lead to the most team success.” said Halac
When asked what coach Halac feels best describes her team’s style of play she said, “Absolute pursuit is a focus on our program and something we try and follow every day in every drill we have. We want to have a lot of fun playing defense and allowing that to lead our offense. Our goal is to go out and earn it — earn every point that we get.”
“We are really trying to take one day at a time with our goals. We want to take advantage of every single day we have together, improve and become the best we can be. We are preparing to give our all every opportunity we have. We love the energy and hustle we have shown in practice so far. Girls are bought in, showing focus and working hard. We appreciated the commitment to the weight room and our speed and agility workouts the girls showed in the off season and now into the beginning of the season.” said Halac
Playing in the WaMaC is always very challenging. Top to bottom each and every night the Pointers will need to play at their best to earn victories. Halac knows having a strong non-conference schedule will challenge them each weekend as well. She knows they will need to go into every competition expecting to earn every point, set win and match win.