Central City 44 – Springville 48On Oct. 3, in one of the most exciting high school football games you will ever see, the Wildcats fell to Springville 44-48 on a touchdown pass from Dylan DeMean to Luke Menster to ruin homecoming night for the Wildcats with 30 seconds left in the game. There were 42 points scored in just the fourth quarter alone. This was a great high school game.
Central City came out on fire scoring 14 points before Springville’s offense even had a chance to get onto the field. The Cats drove right down the field in their first possession for a touchdown and on the ensuing kickoff executed a perfect onside kick to get the ball back. They quickly scored their second TD taking a 14-0 lead. With just under two minutes to go Springville’s Menster scored on a touchdown from the Wildcat nine, 14-8 after one.
CC was unable to move the ball on their first drive of the second. A fumble by Springville deep in their own territory gave the ball back to Central City on the O’s 20-yard line. Aiden Klostermann scored his third touchdown of the night on an eight-yard run. A failed 2pt. conversion made the score 20-8 Wildcats. Both teams put up a touchdown in the second with the score 28-14 Wildcats at the half.
“Aiden ran the ball well, but the OL of Tristan Dietiker, Troy Curtis, Mekhi Benton, Colton Nowadsky, Brayden Rickels and our other backs Wade Yoder and Jayden Hansen blocked great for him.” said Miers
Springville came out after halftime with more intensity and ran right at the Wildcats with the only score in the third cutting the Wildcats lead to 28-22.
“We have to do a better job as coaches getting our guys ready to play after halftime.” commented Miers
Both teams left all out on the field in the fourth quarter. Springville started the fourth deep in CC territory, and with a second and goal Menster hit DeMean in the end zone for the TD. After a successful 2pt. conversion and the O’s had their first lead of the game with 10:30 left.
The Wildcats next possession was all Aiden Klostermann and the Wildcat front five including QB Hansen with his key block with 6:34 to go lead the way for another Klostermann TD. A successful 2pt Hansen pass to Brayden Rickels gave the Cats back the lead at 36-30.
Miers commented, “Having a QB like Jayden who loves to block as much as he does pass, makes our offense that much tougher to stop. Having those two (Aiden and Jayden) for the next two years will be a lot of fun.”
A Wildcat personal foul kept the Springville drive alive on their next possession and they eventually scored. Following the 2pt conversion Springville took back the lead 38-36 with 1:30 to go.
In most any other game, this would have been the deciding factor and a win for the O’s. But on this night both teams were able to score a touchdown in the final minute of the game.
For the Wildcats it started with a huge kick return from Lucas Greif down to the Springville 32. On the following play Hansen ran around the end for a touchdown and the Wildcat 44-38 led with only a minute to go.
Game over, right? Following a Springville penalty, on a 1st and 24, DeMean hit Menster down the sidelines for a 70-yard touchdown with :38 seconds to go clinching the win for Springville.
“I am proud of our team for refusing to quit. Unfortunately, we came up a little short. The effort is there, the improvement is evident.” Head Coach Matt Miers commented, “Overall, I thought we played well. The guys fought hard all game and refused to quit when Springville came back. The offense played really well. Very few penalties and no turnovers.”
Individual stats include: rushing – Aiden Klostermann 30-188 four TDs, Lucas Greif 5-32, Jayden Hansen 5-26 one TD, Wade Yoder 2-7; passing – Jayden Hansen 1 for 4 55 yds, Aiden Klostermann 1/1 13 yds; receiving – Lucas Greif 2/88 one TD; tackles – Christoper Greif 10.5, Arwin Betzer nine, Luke Bards 7.5, Brayden Rickels 6.5, Jayden Hansen five, Aiden Klostermann, Mekhi Benton 4.5, Colton Nowadzky 2.5, David Munyakazi 1.5, Max Arthur one, Lucas Greif, Matthew Klostermann, Tristan Dietiker, Troy Curtis 0.5; sacks – Arwin Betzer one.
Alburnett 28 – North Cedar 12The Pirates (2-3) made it two wins in a row with a road win over the Knights (1-4) of North Cedar on Oct. 1.
Senior QB Connor Rock played a very nice game going 13/15 for 87 yards with one touchdown through the air and one on the ground. One of those passes was to sophomore receiver Braydon Osborn for 25 yards.
The Pirates other scores came from Rory McGargill who had a nice 33-yard run for a touchdown and also intercepted a Knights pass for his second TD on the night. Mason Neighbor also had an interception in the game.
Individual stats include: rushing – Carson Klostermann 20/94 , Rory McGargill 2/36 one TD, Connor Rock 6/7 one TD, Brody Neighbor 1/3, Gavin Soukup 1/-2; passing – Connor Rock 13/15 87 yards one TD; receiving – Braydon Osborn 3/36 one TD, Gavin Soukup 5/21, Grayson Carolan 2/15, Carson Klostermann, Mason Neighbor 1/6; tackles – Carson Klostermann 8.5, Brody Neighbor, Gavin Soukup 5.5, Payton Baker, Mason Neighbor, James Anderson five, Hayden Baker three, Rory McGargill, Luke Schneider 2.5, Connor Rock two, Josiah Steen 1.5, Gunnar Kenney one, Grayson Carolan 0.5; sacks – Luke Anderson two, Hayden Baker, Josiah Steen, James Anderson 1.5, Brody Neighbor 0.5.
CPU 8 –
Charles City 14CPU lost a tough one in overtime 14-8 on Oct. 1 at Charles City on a rainy and soggy night. Charles City scored a safety on the first series of the game and then scored a game tying touchdown in the last few seconds of the game.
Cole Werner had another nice night running the ball with 85 yards on 26 carries, but it was Tucker Clark who ran in the only points for the Pointers at running back in the fourth quarter. Junior Jacob Estevez led the team in tackles with seven.
Head coach Dan Burke said, “Jacob has been playing a limited role on defense this season behind Cole, but this week we tried to limit his play and Jacob stepped up in the leading role and played a great game.”
After Clark scored his touchdown in the fourth, the Pointers opted for a 2 pt conversion. Havel went back for the pass looking for an open player and out of nowhere CPU senior center Noah Heins catches the tipped ball in the end zone for the 2pt. conversion. After a conversation by the officials the conversion was confirmed giving CPU the lead 8-2.
Charles City came right back and put six on the board to take the game into overtime. In overtime CPU was unable to score on their first possession and Charles City was able to punch one in to win the game.
Individual stats include: rushing – Cole Werner 26/85, Collin Hoskins 9/20, Braylon Havel 4/0, Jarret Koppedryer 1/-6; passing – Braylon Havel 1/4 8 yards; receiving – Tucker Clark 1/8; tackles – Jacob Estevez seven, Ryan Barth 6.5, Kanon Tupa six, Ethan Kress 5.5, Ben Opfer, Kyle Kress four, Collin Hoskins, Tyler Bark three, Brandon Miller two, Braylon Havel, Joe Dufoe, Caden Felton one.
#2 North Linn 43 – Starmont 0The Class A #2 ranked North Linn Lynx rolled over Starmont putting a damper on their homecoming celebration as they blanked the Stars 43-0. This is the fourth shutout this season for a Lynx defense which has only allowed three touchdowns in six games.
Tate Haughenbury completed 11 of 13 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns as the Lynx blanked the Stars, 43-0. Austin Hilmer completed his only pass for 65 yards and had three receptions for 107 yards and a TD. Lance Miller caught two passes for 108 yards and a TD, and Cade Haughenbury had
our receptions for 106 yards and a TD, plus two rushing TDs.
The Lynx air attack connected for four touchdowns passes of 36, 65, 71 and 95 yards, while the defense had two sacks and created three fumbles. The defense had six players with three or more tackles.
“I really liked how explosive our passing game was. We had seen things on film from Starmont that we thought we could exploit and the kids did a great job of executing what we practiced all week.”
Individual stats include: rushing – Josh Bean 9/34, Cade Haughenbury 10/30 two TDs, Brady Klendworth 5/12, Blaine Baumgartner 3/11, Tate Haughenbury 4/0; passing – Tate Haughenbury 11/13 311 yards, three TDs, Austin Hilmer 1/1 65 yards, one TD; receiving – Lance Miller 2/108 one TD, Austin Hilmer 3/107 one TD, Cade Haughenbury 4/106 one TD, Cael Bridgeater 2/47 one TD, Ben Wheatley 1/8; tackles –Landon Miller six, Jarin Peyton 4.5, Landen Paul four, Cael Bridgewater, Cade Haughenbury, Josh Bean three, Brady Klendworth, Wyatt McMahon 2.5, Blaine Baumgartner, Tyler Stanley two; sacks – Josh Bean, Jarin Peyton one.