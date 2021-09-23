Central City 30 — Midland 52Sept. 17 the Wildcats hosted Midland under the lights and for more than half the game, the Wildcats gave us multiple glimpses of how this team can play when they get down to the basics and each perform their jobs.
Midland came out on fire, after their first play from scrimmage was called back on a penalty, they proceeded on the next play the Midland launched one down the sideline for his receiver resulting in a 6-0 lead. A successful 2pt conversion made it 0-8.
The Wildcats went 3-and-out in their next possession, and Midland with a short field to play on took advantage scoring their second TD with just over six minutes left in the first.
After going three-and-out again the Wildcats needed a charge, something to kick start their hearts. Thankfully Midland assisted when an errant snap from the center went over the QBs head into the endzone for a two-point Wildcat safety.
This was the first points scored by the Wildcat offense this season and it was just what they needed. Sophomore running back Aiden Klostermann with the help of the O line drove it down the field with ease for a touchdown. A failed 2pt conversion made the score 8-16.
On the ensuing kickoff the Wildcats executed a perfect on-side kick, recovering the ball on Midlands 40. Sophomore QB rushed around the end on the Cats first play for a huge run. Klostermann took the handoff on the next play for another big gain, but a holding penalty brought it back. With some nice blocking again by the O line Aiden Klostermann was able to escape for another huge run and his second touchdown of the night. After a successful 2pt conversion the Cats trailed 14-16.
Penalties helped Midland move easily down the field in their next possession for another TD and a 24-14 lead. Starting on Midlands 38 Aiden Klostermann took off for a nice 16-yard scamper. A Midland penalty put the Cats deep in Eagles territory. With 8:41 left in the second Aiden Klostermann scored his third TD of the night, cutting Midland’s lead to 24-22.
Midland moved the ball quickly down to the 10, but a fumble recovered by Marcus Pruismann gave the Wildcats the ball back on their own 18. With the momentum on their side and 52-yard touchdown bomb from QB Jayden Hansen to junior wide receiver Brayden Rickels put the Wildcats up 28-24. Another successful 2-pt conversion made the score 30-24. With little time remaining in the half Midland drove it down the field inside the Wildcats five-yard line but three strong stands from the Wildcat D held them.
Unfortunately, this was all the scoring the Cats were able to put up on the scoreboard. Midland came out in the second half and played very well taking home a 52-30 win.
Head coach Mike Miers commented after the game, “The guys played really hard last night. The execution of plays was good. We had a lot of guys show marked improvement and that is a credit to them.”
Individual stats include: rushing – Aiden Klostermann 27-142 three touchdowns, Marcus Pruismann 3-24, Wade Yoder 6/24, Jayden Hansen 4/19, Jack Kramer 2/6; passing – Jayden Hansen 3/8 63 yards one TD; receiving –Brayden Rickels 1/52 one touchdown, Lucas Greif 1/6, Luke Burds 1/5; tackles – Luke Bards 8.5, Aiden Klostermann 6.5, Marcus Pruismann five, Arwin Betzer four, Brayden Rickels, Christoper Greif 3.5, Jayden Hansen, Mekhi Benton three, David Munyakazi 2.5, Lucas Greif, Colton Nowadsky two, Matthew Klostermann, Max Arthur one, Wade Yoder .5..
Center Point Urbana 14 — Mt. Vernon 33“It was a packed house in Mt. Vernon as these two WAMAC rivals, CPU and the Mustangs, battled all night long in a slugfest!” commented CPU head coach Dan Burke following their game at Mount Vernon on Sept. 17.
Mt. Vernon led 20-7 at the half, but CPU scored with seven minutes to go in the game with a TD pass from Collin Hoskins to Junior Tucker Clark to cut the deficit to 20-14. But the final minutes of the game belonged to the Mustangs as they were able to score two TDs to finish off the scoring at 33-14.
CPU was led in rushing by Cole Werner with 29 carries for 110 yards. Collin Hoskins caught a TD pass for 19 yards and threw a TD pass to Tucker Clark. CPU falls to 2-2 with a home game next week against West Delaware.
Individual stats include: rushing – Cole Werner 29/110, Collin Hoskins 3/1, Brycen Cunningham ½, Braylon Havel 7/-3; passing – Braylon Havel 5-11 101 yards; receiving – Collin Hoskins 7/89 one TD, Christian Burkhart 2/32, Tucker Clark 2/18 one TD, Nathan Kurt 1/5; tackles – Kanon Tupa seven, Brandon Miller 6.5, Cole Werner 5.5, Ryan Barth, Collin Hoskins 4.5, Kyle Kress, Ethan Kress four, Conner Mathis 3.5, Drew Johannes two, Braylon Havel, Parker Luscomb, Cadan Felton one; sacks – Ryan Barth, Ethan Kress one.
North Linn 48 — Clayton Ridge 0Clayton Ridge had a game plan, stop Cade Haughenbury and they could win the game. What they forgot was that this team is not a one-horse pony show. Junior quarterback and older brother Tate Haughenbury, who is really getting comfortable with the Lynx passing game, teamed up with senior Austin Hilmer 11 times for 130 yards, including three touchdowns. Tate Haughenbury threw for 252 on 18/22 and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 46 yards and another touchdown. That is five on the night.
Head coach Jared Collum said, “Clayton Ridge made an emphasis to shut down Cade and we responded by throwing for 252 yards. Austin Hilmer made some great catches and had some really nice runs after catch. This was a nice bounce back from them hanging 62 on us last year in that playoff game.”
Defensively the Lynx were led by a two headed attack in Cael Bridgewater and Landen Paul. The defense held Clayton Ridge to just 39 yards rushing and only 98 through the air.
“Defense was lights out tonight, third shutout in four games. Coach Chris Nielsen has those boys running around and hitting people!” said Collum
Individual stats include: rushing – Tate Haughenbury 3/46 one TD, Josh Bean 5/12, Cade Haughenbury 7/6, Brady Klendworth 1/4, Blaine Baumgartner 2/4; passing – Tate Haughenbury 18/22 252 four TDs, Cael Bridgewater 1/1 12 yards; receiving –Austin Hilmer 11/130 three TDs, Lance Miller 3/79, Cael Bridgewater 4/43 one TD, Cade Haughenbury 1/12.
Alburnett 14 — East Buchanan 28The Pirates traveled to East Buc on Sept. 17 hoping to spoil their homecoming celebrations but feel short losing 14-28.
East Buc was able to be more consistent on offence scoring in each of the four quarters. Alburnett was down 14-0 at the half. In the second half the Pirates were able to get a touchdown in each quarter but East Buchanan in each with one of their own for the win.
Grayson Carolan had a nice night leading the receiving core, while Carson Klostermann led the rushing attack with 68 yards on 18 carries.
Defensively, Brody Neighbor was a beast with nine tackles, five of those being solo. Hayden Baker tallied seven with one sack and Gavin Soukup garnered six tackles.
The 1-3 Pirates will look to bounce back next Friday when they host the 2-2 Highland Huskies in a non-conference showdown.
Individual stats include: rushing – Carson Klostermann 18/68 one TD, Josiah Steen 1/10, Rory McGargill 1/1, Connor Rock 4/-3; passing – Connor Rock 18/27 145 yards, Mason Neighbor 2/5 19 yards; receiving –Grayson Carolan 8/83, Gavin Soukup 7/50 one TD, Mason Neighbor 2/14, Payton Baker 1/13, Rory McGargill 1/3; tackles – Brody Neighbor nine, Hayden Baker seven, Gavin Soukup six, Gunnar Kenney 3.5, Grayson Carolan three, Carson Klostermann, Lars Landa 2.5, Jordan Caton one, Logan Borrett, Luke Schneider 0.5.