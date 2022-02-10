CENTRAL CITYJan. 31 vs Maquoketa Valley (51-45)
Following the girls huge win, the boys knew this could be a special night for the program and school when they took the court against Maq. Valley. Central City went toe-to-toe with the Wildcats of MV, but a late run in the first gave MV a 14-5 lead.
Central City’s defense picked up its pressure causing multiple MV turnovers. Midway through the second, Central City seemed to come alive, not allowing open shots, or second chance points. A huge three from Matt Klostermann at the buzzer gave Central City a 21-20 lead at the half.
Coming out of the half, Central City continued to put the pressure on both ends holding a slim 12-9 advantage going into the fourth leading 32-31. A key three from Jayden Hansen provided the needed spark, giving CC a 40-31 lead with just over five minutes to play. MV made a run, but solid defensive play from Central city sealed the huge win.
“The third and fourth quarters it just felt like we had the momentum,” said head coach Tanner Carlson. “We have been in some close games that ended up going the other way for us, so it was great to see our young group take a big step forward and close out a game against a good team like Maq. Valley.”
Feb. 1 vs. East Buchanan (45-48)
Mekhi Benton continued his spectacular play against East Buc scoring 18 points on senior night. A pesky Bucs team gave them a slight 11-9 lead after one. Central City came out in the second and outplayed the Bucs holding a slim 22-20 lead into the half.
In the third both teams traded baskets with the Wildcats still holding the lead 32-31. In the fourth the Buccaneers were able to get a few more shots to fall and, in the end, took the win 48-45.
Benton led with 18 points. Matt Klostermann, Aiden Klostermann and Marcus Schellhorn each had six. Schellhorn led with nine rebounds and Matt Klostermann led the team with four assists.
Feb. 4 at North Linn (31-89)
The Wildcats traveled up Hwy. 13 Friday night to take on the red-hot Lynx from North Linn. From the opening buzzer NL controlled the game never letting the Wildcats get anything going on either side of the ball. After one, CC trailed 7-28, and at the half they were behind 16-56. The Wildcats played much better in the third holding NL to just 16 to their 13 points, but the Lynx defense shut down the Wildcats in the fourth only allowing them to score two points to take the win.
Stats were not available in time for production.
ALBURNETTFeb. 1 vs. Edgewood-Colesburg (50-45)
The Pirates entered the week knowing it would be a challenge. First, hosting an Ed-Co team in a rematch looking at evening the season series.
The Pirates led 12-2 early, and after the quarter led 15-9. At intermission, Alburnett led 20-19.
The second half was a battle on the high seas. The Pirates and Vikings battled it out just as was figured for this game. The third went to the Vikings and was a slugfest in the fourth. The Pirates found themselves trailing and battled to the end winning 50-45. It can definitively be said they played a solid 32 minutes against a good experienced team.
The Pirates were led by Andrew Ossman with 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and six steals. Brayden Osborn had 11 points and three rebounds and Anthony Yamilkoski had eight points and three rebounds.
Feb. 4 at East Buchanan (66-30)
On Friday the Pirates knew the trip to East Buchanan would produce a physical battle. The Pirates led, 17-10, after the first, going in to half ahead 35-23. Not a bad half for the Pirates, it was not their best defense and adjustments were made in the second half.
The Pirates only gave up seven total second half points which was crucial as their starters found foul trouble. Their bench stepped up and finished strong.
The Pirates had three players score in double digits on the night. Jordan Caton led the way with 15 pts, Osborn had 14 and Ossman 13.
It was crucial for the Pirates to get multiple players scoring, opening the offense up for everyone with multiple threats on the floor. Tyton Bowers had five rebounds. Yamilkoski had five rebounds and three assists, and Ossman grabbed four rebounds with three assists. Mason Neighbor did a good job distributing the ball with five assists and four rebounds.
CPUFeb. 1 vs. Vinton-Shellsburg (52-36)
The CPU boys’ welcomed Vinton-Shellsburg for their last home game of the year honoring their nine seniors: Joe Dufoe, Gavin Brincks, Kanon Tupa, Braylon Havel, Devin VanZee, Nathan Kurt, Eli Larson, Parker Luscomb, and Gabe Hansen.
Before the varsity contest, nine seniors and their parents were honored. What followed was an outstanding effort by those nine seniors. CPU started slow, but after one quarter led 12-9.
By halftime, CPU extended the lead to 27-14. The third quarter saw an extremely physical game being allowed to be played and CPU was able to rise to the occasion. After three quarters they led 37-27. After a solid fourth quarter resulted in a 52-36 win.
Statistical leaders: Brandon Miller 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists. Easton Tupa nine points, eight rebounds. Gabe Hansen nine point, two assists. Nathan Kurt seven points, three rebounds. Tucker Clark five points, seven rebounds. Gavin Brincks scored five. Blayze Havel, Eli Larson and Joe Dufoe each scored two. Braylon Havel scored one. Kanon Tupa had three assists and two rebounds.
Feb. 4 at CCA (48-61)
In CPU’s final WAMAC matchup, the boys came out and battled and after one trailed 10-9. The second quarter CCA had a few more baskets. CPU trailed 26-19 at half. The third quarter saw CPU fight back and with five minutes left in the third they trailed 32-31, but CCA went on a run of their own and after three CPU trailed 48-32. The fourth saw CPU battle, but in the end, they lost 61-48.
Statistical leaders were Easton Tupa with 17 points, eight rebounds. Gabe Hansen 13 points, two rebounds, two assists. Brandon Miller scored five points with three rebounds. Drew Johannes with five points, two rebounds, two steals. Tucker Clark four points, six rebounds. Kanon Tupa two points, four assists. Blayze Havel two points. Braylon Havel pulled down three rebounds. Cole Werner was able to pull down two rebounds.
NORTH LINNFeb. 1 vs. Springville (69-38)
North Linn had a chance Tuesday night to put a stranglehold on the conference title. A win for North Linn and they would have at least a one game lead with just two games to play. However, a very solid Orioles team stood in the way, just two games behind the Lynx with a chance to pull within one.
To say the game started at a snail’s pace would be an understatement. Four minutes into the game North Linn owned a 4-2 lead. By the end of the first the Lynx would extend that to 14-8. The pace in quarter two would change drastically. North Linn got its running game going and scored 24 points while holding Springville to just nine to extend their lead to 38-17 by halftime.
Another 25 to 9 run in the third put the Lynx up 63-26. Both benches emptied and the final score ended up 69-38 giving North Linn a great chance of repeating as conference champions for an eighth straight year. A terrific run.
The Lynx five starters end the game in double figures. Dylan Kurt led the way with 18 points, Tate Haughenbury added 16, Austin Hilmer 14, Cade Haughenbury 11 and Ben Wheatley 10. Tate Haughenbury led the Lynx with eight rebounds, Hilmer led in assists with 10.
Feb. 4 vs Central City (89-31)
North Linn had a chance on Friday night to lock up its eighth straight conference championship and they did just that against the Central City Wildcats.
North Linn took control of the game early and never looked back pushing their conference record to 12 wins and just one loss with only one game remaining. North Linn jumped out to an early 28-7 lead after one period of play. North Linn tacked on another 28 in the second quarter in route to a 56-16 halftime lead.
To start the second half, coach Mike Hilmer put all the seniors in at the same time to let them play together. The six seniors rotated for the majority of the third. Trey McEnany, Tate Collum, Gunner Vanourney, Dylan Kurt, Cade Haughenbury and Hilmer all will graduate this year and seemed to enjoy the time on the court together.
The fourth quarter saw a slew of substitutes from both teams and the final score ended up 89-31. Kurt led North Linn with a tremendous 26-point, seven rebound night. Cade Haughenbury added 18, Hilmer had 14 and a team high 10 assists and three steals. Collum played a whale of a game adding 10 points. Ben Wheatley added nine, Ty Pflughaupt five, Breckyn Betenbender three and Gunner Vanourney and Tate Haughenbury two.
It was a memorable night as coach Hilmer got his 400th win at North Linn, giving him 464 career wins counting his short stints for the Lincoln Central Hawks and the Estherville-Lincoln Central Midgets.
“Winning 400 games at North Linn is pretty cool”, said head coach Mike Hilmer. “It really is just an indication of the type of players and parents we have been able to work with over the years here. I have been very blessed”
Feb. 3 at Lisbon (75-50)
North Linn headed to Lisbon Thursday night for their fourth game in seven days. The Lions had played just once in that same time span. It was a battle between the Tri-Rivers East leading Lions and the Tri-Rivers West leading Lynx.
From the start it appeared that North Linn would run away with this one. A 26-10 first quarter edge had every indication of an early blowout. However, the talented and well-coached Lions would not go away. They came roaring back and at one point in the second quarter had cut the deficit to just seven. But North Linn was able to get a late flurry that put them back on top 40-29.
The second half was intense, but the edge seemed to go to North Linn. The Lynx backed the press off a bit and it seemed to give the Lions fits. North Linn methodically increased their lead throughout the third outscoring Lisbon 19-10 giving the Lynx a 59-39 advantage.
The fourth never really saw another run by either team and the Lynx claimed the win 75-50. North Linn had a true team effort with all five starters in double figures for the second straight game. Wheatley and Cade Haughenbury each had 14 points, Tate Haughenbury 11 and Hilmer and Kurt each with 10. Pflughaupt came off the bench and played a tremendous game scoring nine, Mason Bechen had five and Vanourney two. Tate Haughenbury led on the boards with eight rebounds. Hilmer had a phenomenal game passing the ball with 14 assists and he led with three steals as well.