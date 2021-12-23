Central City found the win column this week with their 57-25 win over Starmont. North Linn remains unbeaten, Alburnett goes 1-1 and CPU picked up win number two over South Tama 62-12.
CENTRAL CITY12-14 at Alburnett
Central City took the road Tuesday night for a showdown with TRC West rival Alburnett but fell short despite a strong second half 46-62.
The Pirates got off to a quick 7-0 start on the Wildcats, but Central City was able to bring it together late in the first trailing 5-11.
Central City came out in the second and started playing much better on both ends of the court. Offensively Aiden Klostermann started them off with the first four points of the quarter. Mekhi Benton and Marcus Schellhorn both picked it up under the boards providing the Wildcats a needed boost. At the half CC trailed 14-23.
After a sluggish start to the third some hustle defense from the Wildcats on consecutive drives helped close the gap to 20-30 mid-way through the third. A three from Schellhorn followed by another nice play from Benton kept the Wildcats close. A three at the end of the third put Alburnett up 45-28.
The offense plays under the basket picked up for the Wildcats in the fourth quarter with some solid play on both ends. Central City was able to keep pace with Alburnett and then some, but some late threes from Alburnett sealed it for them.
The Wildcats were led by Mekhi Benton with 17 points, Marcus Schellhorn led the team with nine rebounds. Matthew Klostermann led with five assists, along with three rebounds. Aiden Klostermann contributed with 14 points, four assists and two steals.
12-17 vs Starmont
Central City hosted the Stars from Starmont on Dec. 17 and provided the home crowd with their first win of the season in dominating fashion 57-25.
No stats were available in time for production.
CENTER POINT URBANA12-14 at South Tama
Dec. 14 the CPU team once again loaded up the yellow school buses for their first WaMaC West opener at South Tama. Not only were they able to earn a victory in the varsity contest with a 62-12 win, they were able to earn their first sweep of the season through all three levels!
After one quarter Center Point-Urbana led 18-3 and in the second quarter they had a scoreless defensive quarter not giving up a single point.
At halftime they led 33-3. Quickly into the third quarter, the running clock was into effect and by the end of the quarter CPU led 48-10. The fourth quarter saw lots of subs and a running clock.
Head Coach Mike Halac commented, “Despite being down five players our boys really came out to compete tonight. We played our best defensive basketball of the season, without question.”
Leading scorers for CPU were Gabe Hansen with 11 points. Nathan Kurt and Tucker Clark with nine. Braylon Havel scored six. Kanon Tupa and Eli Larson scored five each. Parker Luscomb, Joe Dufoe, and Parker Libolt each scored four. Hunter Holmes, Cole Werner, and Bryon Buelow each scored two.
12-17 vs CCA
CPU hosted the unbeaten Clippers from Clear Creek-Amana on Dec. 17. They battled the Clippers throughout the game but came up a little short losing 53-60.
CPU came out and took it right to the Clippers executing on both ends of the court taking a 16-7 lead into the second. CCA found their groove in the second, but CPU kept pace taking a 25-19 lead into the half.
Head Coach Mike Halac said, “Our guys came out with great effort and intensity right from the beginning. We were hitting shots and playing great defense tonight.”
The third quarter was a battle and after three CPU trailed 38-43. The fourth quarter saw more back and forth battling but, in the end, CCA held on for the win.
Statistical leaders were Kanon Tupa with 11 points and four rebounds. Easton Tupa with 10 points, six rebounds and two steals. Brandon Miller with 10, grabbed three rebounds and had two steals. Tucker Clark scored eight with five rebounds and two blocks. Gavin Brincks scored eight. Gabe Hansen scored four with three assists. Braylon Havel with two. Cole Werner pulled down two rebounds.
NORTH LINN12-14 at Starmont
The North Linn Lynx headed to Starmont Tuesday night and set a school record for points scored in a game in their 117-28 win.
The first quarter was all North Linn as everything they tried turned to gold. The Lynx attacked on both ends of the court and by the end of the first period they had racked up 42 points and had a commanding lead.
Head Coach Mike Hilmer said, “We turned to a half court style of basketball and slowed things down, but the shots just seemed to keep dropping despite some good defense from the Stars.”
The Lynx were just too much for the young Stars. North Linn was led by Austin Hilmer with 32 points, nine assists and nine steals, just missing a triple double. Tate Haughenbury poured in 25 points and added six assists and four steals. Haughenbury also had a few more highlight reel dunks throughout the game. Dylan Kurt and freshman Mason Bechen each had 16 points. Bechen added five rebounds, five steals and four assists to his game resume.
12-17 vs Maquoketa Valley
North Linn returned home Friday night to face a pretty good Maquoketa Valley Wildcat team. It was the first time in a long time the gym has been packed due to covid-19 restrictions throughout the past couple of years which was a welcome site for all.
The Lynx were able to get on track and made a nice run late in the first quarter to separate themselves a bit. By the end of the first North Linn held a 23 to 5 advantage.
Head Coach Mike Hilmer commented, “Both teams had a tough time scoring the first couple minutes of the game. The Wildcats were playing great defense and taking care of the ball offensively, a sign of great coaching.”
The Wildcats kept battling in the second but by halftime the Lynx lead had slowly grown to 46 to 19. The Lynx were able to put the game away in the third quarter and ended up with a hard earned 97 to 40 victory.
Tate Haughenbury led North Linn with 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a steal. Dylan Kurt had 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Cade Haughenbury was right there as well with 16 points, six rebounds and four steals. Austin Hilmer was the only other North Linn player in double figures with 14 points, nine assists, five rebounds and five steals. Tate Collum had a nice game scoring eight points and Gunner Vanourney and Ty Pflughaupt each had six.
ALBURNETT12-14 vs. Central City
The Pirates hosted the Wildcats of Central City on Tuesday night taking the win 62-46. Both teams started off slow but some big plays on both ends of the courts from Andrew Ossman got the fire going for the Pirates as they went out to a 7-0 lead courtesy of a steal and layup from the Pirate senior.
Central City came out in the second narrowing the lead to 11-9 before Alburnett ended the second on a nice run of their own, taking a 23-14 lead into the half.
The third started off both defenses picking up their play. It was not until midway through the third when Alburnett’ senior Anthony Yamilkoski followed up a missed shot with a highlight dunk which sparked a Pirates run taking a 3016 lead. CC knocks down a three, but Ossman responded the next time down the court with a three of his own. A three at the end of the third from junior guard Adam Neighbor gave Alburnett a comfortable 45-28 lead.
Threes kept falling for Alburnett in the fourth as they cruised their way to a win and a 4-1 record on the season.
No game stats were available in time for production.
12-17 vs. Springville
The Pirates lost their second game of the young season falling to a very strong Springville team on Friday night at home 46-52.
Both teams got off to a slow start with the Pirates holding a slim 7-5 lead after one. Springville was able to get their offense going in the second, but Alburnett was not able to follow suit trailing 14-21 at the half.
Both teams went back and forth in the third quarter and throughout the second half. Alburnett was able to outscore Springville in the fourth but eventually came up a little short at the end.
No game stats were available in time for production.