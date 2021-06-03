On Sunday, May 23, Central City held a graduation ceremony for the graduating class of 2021 in the new gym. Principal Jason McLaughlin, followed by Superintendent Dr. Tim Cronin, Valedictorian Emma Fritcher, and Matt Miers, spoke at the ceremony congratulating the class of 2021.
Central City’s concert band performed “Fanfare and Processional” arranged by Ployhar and “Ride Through the Valley” arranged by Chris Bernotas. The concert choir sang “The Star Spangled Banner,” and “Seasons of Love” arranged by Roger Emerson.
As the ceremony reached its end, the graduates received their diplomas and tossed their caps into the air. As the class of 2021 walked out, the band played “Fanfare and Recessional.” The class song was “Five More Minutes” by Scotty McCeery, and the class flower is a lily. The class motto was “Life brings tears, smiles, and memories. The tears dry, the smiles fade, but the memories last forever,”- Malik Faisal.
Congratulations to the graduating class of 2021
Beau Atkinson
Savannah Baker
Dora Bechthold
Taylor Christensen
Jalissa Christianson
Sean Dietz
Aurora Elliot
Tryston Engen
Dustin Farris
Emma Fritcher Lacey Hennick
Austin Klein
Brady Kouba
Ellie Lentz
Emma McCoy-Tritle
Salana Mohan
Margaret Opfer
Evah Owens
Trenten Port Cole Silver
Caitlyn Sinkey
Brennan Tye
Ethan Tye
Matthew Uhlenkamp
Gracie Van Amerongen
Marshal VanDeVegte
Patrick Wade
Korina Weems
Tate Whitham