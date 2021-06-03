Central City 2021 Graduates

On Sunday, May 23, Central City held a graduation ceremony for the graduating class of 2021 in the new gym. Principal Jason McLaughlin, followed by Superintendent Dr. Tim Cronin, Valedictorian Emma Fritcher, and Matt Miers, spoke at the ceremony congratulating the class of 2021.

Central City’s concert band performed “Fanfare and Processional” arranged by Ployhar and “Ride Through the Valley” arranged by Chris Bernotas. The concert choir sang “The Star Spangled Banner,” and “Seasons of Love” arranged by Roger Emerson.

As the ceremony reached its end, the graduates received their diplomas and tossed their caps into the air. As the class of 2021 walked out, the band played “Fanfare and Recessional.” The class song was “Five More Minutes” by Scotty McCeery, and the class flower is a lily. The class motto was “Life brings tears, smiles, and memories. The tears dry, the smiles fade, but the memories last forever,”- Malik Faisal.

Congratulations to the graduating class of 2021

Beau Atkinson

Savannah Baker

Dora Bechthold

Taylor Christensen

Jalissa Christianson

Sean Dietz

Aurora Elliot

Tryston Engen

Dustin Farris

Emma Fritcher Lacey Hennick

Austin Klein

Brady Kouba

Ellie Lentz

Emma McCoy-Tritle

Salana Mohan

Margaret Opfer

Evah Owens

Trenten Port Cole Silver

Caitlyn Sinkey

Brennan Tye

Ethan Tye

Matthew Uhlenkamp

Gracie Van Amerongen

Marshal VanDeVegte

Patrick Wade

Korina Weems

Tate Whitham

