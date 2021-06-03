June 3 – Onion steak, mashed potatoes, Harvard beets, strawberry banana cup.
June 4 – Lasagna, lettuce salad, Mandarin oranges, bread stick.
June 7 – Grilled pork chop, half-baked potato s/c, carrots, cake.
June 8 – Baked cod, oven browns, mixed vegetables, five cup salad.
June 9 – Mongolian beef & broccoli, rice, stir fry vegetables, hot cinnamon apples.
June 10 – Goulash, coleslaw, peaches, breadstick, dessert.
No Birthdays
Meals are provided by carryout and home deliveries only. Please call (319) 438-6691 to reserve your carryout meal.
Are you working from home and would like to help deliver meals to the elderly? We really need some people in Center Point and Coggon. Kindly give a call. The Food Pantry is still open with plenty of available.