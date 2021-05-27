May 27 – Honey mustard pork chop, buttered potatoes, peas and carrots, peaches.
May 28 – Grilled bratwurst w/bun, potato salad, coleslaw, mixed fruit.
May 31 – MEMORIAL DAY closed
June 1 – Grilled chicken, oven browns, corn, fruited Jello.
June 2 – Ham salad sandwich, pea salad, fresh fruit, cookie.
June 3 – Onion steak, mashed potatoes, Harvard beets, strawberry banana cup.
No Birthdays
Meals are provided by carryout and home deliveries only. Please call (319) 438-6691 to reserve your carryout meal.
Are you working from home and would like to help deliver meals to the elderly? We really need some people in Center Point and Coggon. Kindly give a call. The Food Pantry is still open with plenty of available.