Central City Football

Two-thirds of this year’s Wildcat football team will be freshmen and sophomores. However, these are very talented athletes. “So far we seem to be a “family” more than in previous seasons. Our junior and senior classes have become better through the weight room. We have 30 players out, which is a record in my seven years said head coach Matt Miers. “This allows us to play more JV games and not rely on freshmen as much.”
The Wildcats will return five starters and 17 letterwinners this season including Aiden Klostermann and Marcus Pruismann who were second team all-district honorees in 2020 and also honorable mention Troy Curtis.
Coach Miers knows a key to a successful season will be the ability to stay healthy, “Our line needs to continue to improve. Our young athletes need to get used to the speed of varsity football. Young athletes generally struggle against older, stronger athletes. Our schedule is once again very tough”
Additional players coach Miers hopes will step up and make an impact this season are seniors Tristian Dietiker, Wade Yoder and Jack Kramer. The Wildcats will have five additional underclassman who are eager to help provide the needed support for a successful season in juniors Brayden Rickels and Lucas Greif. Sophomores Mekhi Benton, Daiton Price and Christopher Greif will bring with them some needed experience. Some top newcomers coach Miers has high hopes for are senior Bob Bechtold, junior David Munyakazi and freshman Matt Klostermann and Jason Rose.