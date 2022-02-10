CENTRAL CITYJan. 31 vs Maquoketa Valley (58-54)
Central City hosted the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats and recorded their best overall performance to date. For the first time since 2006, according to Quik stats, the Wildcats defeated MV 60-53. Previously this season, Central City fell to MV on the road by one scant point.
Head coach Al Fear said, “This was a game we really needed to win. The first time we met them this year, we lost by one point. We were struggling with sick and injured players at that time and the loss was a tough one. “
Brooks said, “It’s a really good feeling and was the best all-around team victory we have had so far this season. Everybody worked really hard and gave their best effort to get the win. It just felt really good to be a part of that.”
Senior Brylea Brooks got Central City off with one of her two three-pointers to start the contest. From the opening whistle Central City was in total control. Treys were falling for both teams in the first quarter. After the first stanza, Central City enjoyed a 19-11 lead.
The second quarter saw both teams struggle to find the basket. Natalie Noonan and Hannah Kramer both picked up their play helping Central City take a 27-18 lead into the half.
Entering the third, Central City pressured MV at both ends. Noonan and Bailee Weber’s aggressive lockdown effort going after loose balls helped keep the momentum with Central City. Their margin after three was 46-30. MV rallied in the fourth outscoring Central City 24-14, but CC hung on and preserved the win 58-54.
Seniors Hannah Kramer, Natalie Noonan and Sara Reid all had an outstanding night leading the Wildcats in all categories.
“I was really proud of the effort our girls gave during this game. It was a battle.” said Fear, “MV has some tall girls and they were feeding the post all night. We fought to get our rebounds and continued to attack the basket.”
Brylea Brooks had a monster game with 14 points. Sara Reid led the way with 22 points and 11 rebounds giving her yet another double-double.
“I knew I was capable of having a great night, and I just felt like I had more opportunities in this game to show my strengths.” said Brooks, “It has been something coach Fear has told me I am capable of all season, so when it was working during the game, he just told me to keep doing my thing.
“It was a great team effort all around. I am very proud of these girls. We made history on Monday night. Great win for our program. It’s good to be a WILDCAT.” said Fear
Feb. 1 vs East Buchanan (49-56)
Coming off a huge win Monday night, Central City hosted a tough Buccaneers (15-4) team from East Buchanan. Central City honored their four seniors, Sara Reid, Natalie Noonan, Hannah Kramer and Brylea Brooks. This senior class has been outstanding throughout the Wildcat careers but were unable to hold off a strong East Buc team, yielding 56-49.
Both teams came out firing on all cylinders and after one Central City trailed 14-16. The Wildcats took the second quarter, taking a 24-23 lead into the half. Both teams traded baskets in the third, but East Buc flexed its muscle in the fourth outscoring Central City 21 to 12 to take the win.
Sara Reid had an outstanding night with a team high 24 points. Brylea Brooks led with six rebounds. Sophomore Bailee Weber had a team high four assists, and Natalie Noonan led with two steals.
Feb. 4 at North Linn (59-87)
For the second game in a row the Wildcats faced off against another top team in the Tri-Rivers conference, this time on the road against the Lynx from North Linn but were unable to steal the win falling 59-87.
The first half was all North Linn as they took a commanding 43-22 lead into the half. Coming out in the second half, Central City played well but was unable to stop the Lynx potent offense trailing 44-72. Both teams traded baskets in the fourth but in the end the Wildcats fell to the Lynx 59-87.
Stats were unavailable in time for production.
CENTER POINT-URBANAFeb. 1 at Vinton-Shellsburg (50-41)
The Stormin’ Pointers went on the road Tuesday night to face the (12-7) Vikings from Vinton and were able to take home their first of two wins on the week, winning 50-41.
CPU came out on fire on the offensive and their defensive constant press gave the Vikings trouble from the opening whistle. After one, CPU led 20-7. In the second, Vinton was able to slow down CPU’s offense but the Pointers defense never allowed Vinton to get anything, going taking a comfortable 31-12 lead into the half.
Vinton came out and controlled the second half of the game, but CPU never surrendered…or perhaps- waved the white flag and, in the end, took home the conference road win over the Vikings.
Ryley Goebel led the Pointers with 16 points, and five steals. Nicole Rick added 11 points and three rebounds. Addy Tupa led the Pointers with five rebounds. Tayler Reaves added five points, four rebounds and three steals.
Feb. 4 vs CCA (46-29)
On senior night, the 3A No. 6 ranked Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers welcomed the No. 15 4A ranked Clippers from Clear Creek-Amana in a WAMAC conference showdown.
CCA handed CPU their first loss of the season back in December. This time around they were not going to let it happen as they dominated the Clippers from the opening whistle with an in-your-face defense resulted in points on the other end.
Following a CCA time-out at the end of the first, Goebel took over with her first points of the game with a lay-up and one. She came back the next play with a steal and drive to the hoop for another lay-up plus one giving CPU a 12-4 lead after one. And after two quarters the Pointers held a 23-15 lead.
Head coach Philip Klett said, “Offensively we did a nice job of being patient and making the right basketball play. At times we forced the issue which caused some turnovers by us that we need to correct. If we just made the right play things looked good.”
CPU stayed hot coming out in the third causing CCA to call an early timeout. Following the break, senior Kora Katcher knocked down a triple. CPU kept up their defensive pressure with some solid board work from Katcher. Addy Tupa drove the lane for two, plus one to end the third with a 37-21 lead.
Mya Hillers started off the fourth with a trey and CPU’s defense did not allow CCA to get anything going as they cruised to a 46-29 win.
“We tried to make sure to cover up CCA’s 3-point shooters and I think we did that. I liked how we made them work for everything. Defensively we did a nice job with our pressure and in the half-court contesting and just making things difficult throughout the game.” said Klett
NORTH LINNFeb. 1 at Springville (57-63)
North Linn got off to a slow start in the first quarter, while Springville came out shooting well from the floor taking a 1911 lead after one quarter.
Head Coach Brian Wheatley credited Springville for playing a great game and having several kids step up and hit shots for them. “This put us chasing them all game and could not ever quite get over the hump.”
North Linn trailed by 13 with less than five minutes to go in the game and had it cut to four with a minute left. The Lynx a couple clean looks at three’s that would have cut it to one, but just couldn’t get them to drop.
“I was proud of the way our team continued to battle and gave ourselves a chance at the end, but we need to work on coming out with a consistent effort for four quarters. Hopefully this will be a good learning experience heading into the postseason.” said Wheatley
Macy Boge led the Lynx with 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists. The Lynx had four players score in double figures. Ellie Flanagan added 14 and seven rebounds. Molly Boge had 11 points and Kamryn Kurt added 10 to lead the Lynx.
Feb. 4 vs Central City (89-31)
Against Central City, they came out with much more energy from the opening tip and the tempo of this game was where we wanted it with a lot of action in the full court on transition. The Lynx shot the ball very well, making 15 three-pointers, with five different players making at least one, including five from both Kamryn Kurt and Molly Boge.
“Defensively, we gave up a few too many easy looks, but overall, I was pleased with our effort and the way our team shared the ball to find open teammates — 24 assists as a team in the game.” said Wheatley
ALBURNETTFeb. 1 at Edgewood-Colesburg (56-38)
On Tuesday night, Alburnett hosted the Vikings from Edgewood-Colesburg and we’re looking to avenge an early season loss. The Pirates came out strong both offensively and defensively on the night. The Pirates led 24-6 after the first quarter and never looked back.
The Vikings made some adjustments at half time but the Pirates first half lead was too much to overcome. The Pirates got the 56-38 victory. This was a good win to get us going in the right direction going in to the postseason.
Ally Olmstead led the way with 14 pts and 15 rebounds. She was a strong force inside at both ends of the court. Hailey Carolan had nine pts, seven rebounds and five assists. Bree Eschen chipped in 10 points.
Feb. 4 at East Buchanan (39-35)
On Friday, Alburnett traveled to Winthrop to play the 14th ranked Buccaneers. Alburnett again came out strong on the night and found themselves trailing 12-9 after one quarter of play.
The second was a back-and-forth battle finding both teams scoring nine each and the score at half was 21-18 E. Buch. Alburnett was able to make some adjustments and outscored the Buccaneers 14-9 in the third which was the turning point in the night.
The Pirates were able to play tough defense in the fourth holding their opponent to five points in the final frame. The Pirates came away with the 39-35 victory.
The Pirates as a team, and had multiple players contributing. This was accomplished with points, rebounds, assists and what doesn’t show in the stats was their defense. Alburnett held the Buccaneers to their lowest point total of the season.
Down the stretch, Alburnett’s free throws were huge. Bree Eschen was fouled shooting a three-point shot in the final seconds. She went to the line and made 2 of 3 making it a two-score game with less than five seconds left. This was a great team win for the Pirates going in to the postseason.
Stats were unavailable in time for production.