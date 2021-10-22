The Wildcats were the only area team of the three Tri-Rivers conference teams who made it past pool play to advance to the conference meet. The Wildcats went 1-1 with an opening round win against Easton Valley, before falling to Conference champion Springville in the semi-final round.
CENTRAL CITY
(18-13)On Oct. 17 the Wildcats traveled down the road to Springville for some TRC Pool Play action. The Wildcats finished the day 2-1 with wins against Ed-Co and Alburnett but fell to Springville. Their second-place moved them onto the TRC tournament which was held on Oct. 16 at Cal-Wheatland.
Oct. 14 — TRC Pool Play
Game one against Edgewood-Colesburg (17-12) head coach Danielle Clark felt the girls were able to keep their game plan in order to get the opening round win in two sets (21-18, 21-16).
“We limited our errors and kept our serves in.” Clark said, “Otherwise, we weathered the storm when they got their big kills, and really limited the number of negative plays we were making in all phases of the game to get that win.”
Sara Reid led the way on offense with eight of the team 18 kills and had 0 errors on 14 swings. Belle Whitson led the team in both digs (8) and assists (13).
Against Alburnett, Clark was very pleased with how the girls came out, taking down the pirates in two straight sets (21-18, 21-11). Sophomore Bailee Weber led the Wildcats with eight kills and two big aces when the team needed them to help seal the win.
“One of the better games we’ve played this year statistically on offense. Bailee had a great game.” said Clark
The Wildcats only loss came to the very tough team from Springville in two sets (6-21, 13-21) Not many teams can compete with the Orioles who with their overall great team play will make for opponents to make mistakes.
“We have a tendency to commit uncharacteristic mistakes when we play them. All credit to Springville.” said Clark, “They put you in tough spots and we aren’t able to dig ourselves out at times.”
Oct. 16 TRC Meet at Cal-Wheatland
Central City opened up the TRC tournament against the (17-8) River Hawks of Easton Valley. Solid play on both sides of the net allowed the Wildcats to upend the favored River Hawks in two sets (25-20, 25-18), due in big part to another spectacular serving output from the Wildcats and Weber.
Reid led the way offensively once again with nine kills, and only two errors on 17 swings. Belle Whitson led the team with 18 assists and Belle Damm and another nice night as libero with a team high 12 digs.
“Basically, the same formula that worked for Ed-Co is how this game went.” said Clark, “We limited our errors, had 100% serving, and played smart volleyball when we needed to.”
Game two against Springville was a carbon copy of their match-up earlier in the week with the Orioles taking the win in two sets.
ALBURNETT (4-23)The Pirates will hope to bounce back after three difficult losses in the TRC Westside Pool Play that was held on Oct. 14. In each of the Pirates three matches in one of the sets they were able to put together some nice runs taking the lead, but they had a tough time finishing out the sets.
Westside Pool Play was held at Springville. Alburnett opened with a two-set loss to the host Orioles (1-21, 15-21). Offensively, the Pirates played well with senior Hailey Carolan with four of the team’s 11 kills. Sophia Williams had a nice game leading the team with six assists, one dig and a team high three aces.
Head coach Suzanne Smith said, “We played well against Springville, but then played to keep our own in the other two matches.”
Game two they went up against the 19-12 Vikings from Edgewood-Colesburg. The Pirates were able to hold their own in this match, but like game one they were not able to finish when having the lead falling in two sets (13-21, 18-21).
The Pirates play well on offensive, especially on their serves with a combined 93.8%. Williams led again with a team high six assists. Rachel Bemer led with six of the team’s 13 kills. Ally Olmstead led the defense with two blocks. Breanne Balderston and Katie Mead led with three digs each.
Game three they faced another familiar foe in Central City. The Pirates took their momentum from the previous match and played a real nice first set before falling late 18-21. The Wildcats went on to take a 21-11 win in set two.
The Pirates had their chances. Williams had another good match with five assists and digs, along with one ace. Balderston led the team in digs with seven.
North Linn (20-8)An uncharacteristically slow start against East Buchanan (13-14) in Westside Pool Play held Oct. 14 at Starmont cost the Lynx the opportunity to advance in the Conference tournament falling to the Bucs in three sets (21-18,12-21,13-15).
Jill Smith led the team in assists with 23 of the team’s 25. Smith also tied with junior Evalyn Robinson in digs with 13 apiece. Teagan Liebe contributed with three blocks.
In game two, the Lynx bounced back defeating Maquoketa Valley in straight sets 2-0 (21-11, 21-18). Chloe Van Etten had a nice game leading the team in kills with seven. Caitlyn Benesh had six, while her cousin Skylar Benesh contributed with five.
Defensively, Evalyn Robinson led with seven digs, along with one ace. Smith along with Addison Cira notched double digit assists.
Game three against Starmont was a battle that on paper the Lynx held the slight advantage, but the Stars were playing some good ball on the day and continued it against the Lynx winning in two sets. Van Etten led again with a team high nine kills. Robinson and Kaitlyn Benesh each had double digit digs, 16 and 13 respectively.
“I was happy that as the night progressed our play improved and we finished stronger.” said head coach Jennifer McNeill. “Now the girls have focused their attention on regional tournament play. They will be ready to go Monday night and are not ready for their season to be over.”
CENTER POINT URBANA (5-29)CPU started conference week hosting the WaMaC Pool Play on Oct. 11 finishing the day with a 0-2 record losing to highly ranked Beckman and Independence who have a combined record of 54-19.
Against both teams the Pointers held their own throughout the night losing to Beckman (15-21, 15-21). Logan Keller was a one woman show with all 14 of CPU’s assists. Sophie Gaffney and Paige Foltz led with four kills each. Defensively Gracie Hoskins led with seven of the team’s 24 digs and Foltz had three blocks.
On Oct. 14 the Stormin Pointers traveled to Marion for the WaMaC Conference meet. CPU had wins over Maquoketa (12-21) in two sets (25-22, 25-20). They also beat Williamsburg (11-23) in bracket play in two sets 25-17, 25-19.
No stats were available in time for production.