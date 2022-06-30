Did you know that residents of Central City have access to free compost? The City maintenance yard east of town has huge piles of rich compost just waiting to help your garden grow!
Grass clippings, pulled weeds and other non-wood yard trimmings brought to the City Maintenance Yard by Central City residents provide the base for the compost pile. When the yard trimmings pile bin gets full, the contents are moved to a first-stage composting pile located on the southeast side of the maintenance yard property. There, over the course of many months, the large piles are sifted and turned so that the natural decomposition process can take place.
“It’s a symbiotic relationship between the City and the residents,” said Trevyn Cunningham, Public Works Director for Central City. “The City provides a place to bring your grass clippings and yard trimmings, and in turn, compost is produced and made available back to the residents for their yards.”
Compost is rich in organic matter. Adding it to your soil and gardens benefits soil health by adding nutrients and increasing water retention and filtration.
So drop off your grass clippings and pick up your compost! Grass clippings can be dropped off near the Maintenance Facility Building which is accessed by the main yard driveway. To pick up compost, pass the main yard driveway as you are going south on 8th St. South and take the next driveway on the right past the water treatment/aeration ponds (just before the turn where the road becomes Game Club Rd.). You will see the large piles to the left as you enter the field. The pile closest to the lane is the fully processed compost pile, ready to go. Just bring containers and a shovel. You will be rewarded with a beautiful yard!