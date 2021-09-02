January 2018 brought in more than just a new year — it brought the creation of the Central City Parks and Recreation Board. Before the creation of the Board, Central City improvements were primarily made by City Council, with recommendations coming from time allotted in City Council meetings or word-of-mouth making its way to the right people. Now they’re requesting direct resident input.
Central City residents may have noticed the projects the Board has set in motion. From the fun changes like installing new basketball equipment and the new surface of the Splashpad to safety precautions like installing security cameras and fencing, the Parks and Recreation Board has been hard at work in the three years since their induction.
Further improvements the Board has worked on include lighting the basketball courts and Mayor Don Gray Bandshell sign in Veterans Memorial Park, and lighting the gazebo in Riverside Park. A plan to add lighting to the Central City Wapsi Nature Trail is currently being discussed.
Between now and October 1, the Parks and Recreation Board is asking for resident suggestions for new projects, improvements on current installations, or recreational programs you’d like to see in town.
“We want to keep community members and their families happy,” said Parks and Recreation Secretary Abbey Fishler.
Suggestions can be emailed to adminitrator@centralcityia.gov; mailed to or dropped into the drop box at City Hall, 137 4th St. N.; or by calling City Hall at 319-438-1713.
The current Parks and Recreation Board consists of Chair Dustin Moyer, Vice Chair Paula Kounse, Secretary Abbey Fishler, Member John Hunt and Member Collin McNamara. Residents are invited to attend meetings held the first Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Falcon Civic Center Council room.