The Central City Public Library is excited to be opening to the public on Monday, June 7. According to Denise Levenhagen, the library will be open with regular hours: Mondays from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursdays from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m., and Fridays from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. She said they are encouraging social distancing, but masks will not be required.
Summer Reading Take and Make activities will be available every week from June 14 through the week of July 19. For more information visit: www.centralcity.lib.ia.us, email: dlevenhagen@centralcity.lib.ia.us or call (319) 438-6685.