The shutdown in 2020 and limited re-opening in 2021 led many people to branch out and try new things. Knitting, cooking, music — people all over the world sought hobbies to keep them occupied while cooped up inside.
For Central City’s Allison Harkness, that hobby already existed. In 2019, Allison got a 15-needle embroidery machine and has since turned her hobby into an Etsy business.
Her Etsy shop, SophieJunesCreations (inspired by her dog’s name), has 17 reviews and a five-star rating. She has had over 80 sales and all positive reviews, especially on her hand-sewn masks.
“I did sew before but my daughter talked to me about embroidery,” Allison explained. She and her daughter attended a training event in California, but she says “it’s a learning curve,” especially with different sized machines.
In addition to her online sales, Allison likes to set up shop at local vendor events. “I’ve done farmers markets in Central City,” she said, as well as Rockwell craft fairs.
You may have also seen her embroidered holiday towels at events like Holiday on Main, but her designs aren’t limited to Christmas. She has Valentine’s Day and Easter-themed bears, decorative towels with fun sayings, and bunnies whose ears she can embroider names and years onto.
Now, she’s taking things a step further. She started using Cricut — a digital die-cutting machine that can cut designs into materials like vinyl, paper and fabrics — and is giving the new craft a try.
Etsy has taken off as a sales platform and provided a great launching pad for many small artists, including Allison. You can find her on Etsy at SophieJunesCreations or reach out directly at 319-241-1456 for any questions or custom orders.