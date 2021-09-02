Last year was a whirlwind of a time, putting unwanted pressure on students, teachers, and parents alike. With a fresh school year in motion, Central City Principal Jason McLaughlin makes it evident in both words and actions that the physical, emotional and mental well-being of his students and staff is a high priority.
Central City’s COVID-19 policies are akin to many schools in the state, adhering to both local and federal regulations: optional masks in class, mandatory masks on buses, social distancing when possible and frequent sanitizing of high-touch areas.
“We did a really nice job as a community of working together and putting a plan together that meets the needs of everybody,” he said of the district’s Return to Learn plan.
McLaughlin knows how much comfort and confidence in school can impact a student’s ability to learn and intends to continue battling bullying. His approach is to show consistent support for the victim throughout the experience, while also condoning positive change in the bully. Parents and teachers are notified of the situation in an effort to quell the issue as efficiently as possible.
“I care a lot about how kids feel. We don’t have it figured out completely, but I’m confident with what we’ve done,” he said.
This is a method McLaughlin has used for years and said on a year-by-year basis, he has seen an improvement in student morale.
“I feel like it’s better than it was 10 years ago. There’s a culture here that is one of acceptance.”
McLaughlin also knows how important it is for teachers to feel support from their principals. Though he may have a private office now, he started his time with Central City as a social studies teacher and has taken on many roles within the district. He hasn’t driven bus yet, but he has popped into the lunchroom to serve meals and performs custodial work during the summer. These experiences have shown him how every staff member plays an important role in the school’s well-oiled machine.
“How do we build supports for students and staff? Because staff are just as important as students with that,” he emphasized. “If our students are in a good place and they feel supported but our staff doesn’t, that’s not going to be a good culture at our school. And not just teachers; our bus drivers, our cooks, our custodians, our secretarial staff. We all need to be okay.”
The stress of COVID-19 is gradually easing and with safety policies in place, everyone is looking forward to a more productive year. If infection rates get out of hand, the district will seek guidance from Iowa’s Department of Health.
If you have any questions or comments, you can call the school at 319-438-6181 or visit centralcitycsd.org to find contact information for each staff member.