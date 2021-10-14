CENTRAL CITYWildcats 84 Warriors 34
The Wildcats notched their first win of the season in dominating fashion against the Warriors of Calamus-Wheatland scoring 60 first half points in their 84-34 rout over the Warriors on homecoming night on Oct. 8.
Offensively, the Wildcats were on fire with multiple one play touchdown drives as the O-Line opened up huge holes for Aiden Klostermann and provided plenty of time for quarterback Jayden Hansen.
Head Coach Matt Miers said, “We were great tonight, our OL blew open huge holes allowing Klostermann to get all those yards. They also gave Jayden time to throw three touchdowns in the win.”
The Wildcats gained an even 300 yards on the ground with sophomore Klostermann leading with a team high 206 yards on only seven carries and four touchdowns. Brayden Rickels led the Wildcat receivers with 132 on three receptions, all of which were touchdowns.
Defensively the Wildcats did a great job of stopping the Warrior running game, but coach Miers knows they still have a lot of work to do on their pass defense, “We have guys in position, but we need to continue to work on getting better at knocking the ball away.”
On a side note, Wade Yoder was selected as a Beck’s Player with Heart for his efforts on and off the field. His favorite thing about football is the brotherhood within the team. To him, agriculture is the backbone of the country and he feels fortunate to recognize the importance of agriculture for the community and the nation.
Off the field, Yoder is involved in FFA, National Honor Society, Boy Scouts, and baseball. He is also a firefighter with the Central City Fire Department. After graduation, he hopes to continue playing football and earn a degree in welding.
Individual stats include: rushing –Aiden Klostermann 7/206 four touchdowns, Bob Bechthold 8/49 one TD, Arwin Betzer 1/12, Marcus Pruismann 1/12 on TD, Jayden Hansen 2/10, Matthew Klostermann 3/10 one TD, Wade Yoder 2/9, Brandon Hennick 1/5, Lucas Greif 1/-2; passing – Jayden Hansen three for four 132 yards and three TDs; receiving – Brayden Rickels 3/132 three TDs; tackles – Marcus Pruismann 5.5, Mekhi Benton five, Colton Nowadzky 4.5, Aiden Klostermann 3.5, Nolan Gates three, Jayden Hansen, Max Arthur, David Munyakazi 2.5, Wade Yoder, Daiton Price, Braxton Davis, Connor Clark two, Marcus Schellhorn, Luke Burds, Christoper Greif 1.5, Lucas Greif, Matthew Klostermann, Brayden Rickels, Favre Weber one; sacks – Mekhi Benton two, Marcus Pruismann, Colton Nowadzky, Daiton Price one.
CENTER POINT URBANA (3-4)CPU 6 – South Tama 20
The Pointers fell on the road against Trojans of South Tama on Oct. 8. The Pointers had a tough time finding the endzone until the fourth quarter when Collin Hoskins scored the lone score on a 44-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Jarret Koppedryer. For the second week in a row Jacob Estevez led the CPU defense in tackles with seven.
“It was a tough loss and we have to try to salvage the season next week. This was a game we should have won but we have too many mistakes.” Head coach Dan Burke said, “Our effort was very good but we made too many little mistakes to overcome. This was a game we could have won but have to turn the page and look forward.”
Individual stats include: rushing – Cole Werner 19/99, Braylon Havel 3/6, Collin Hoskins 2/4; passing –Braylon Havel 9/19 134 yards, Jarret Koppedryer 4/10 87 yards one TD; receiving – Collin Hoskins 6/90 one TD, Gavin Brincks 3/81, Christian Burkhart 2/19, Tucker Clark 1/19; tackles – Jacob Estevez seven, Kyle Kress five, Drew Johannes, Ryan Barth, Parker Luscomb, Ethan Kress four, Collin Hoskins, Ben Leedom, Drake Van Gorder three, Kanon Tupa two, Brandon Miller, Beo Opfer, Tyler Bark one; sacks – Ethan Kress one.
NORTH LINN (7-0)Lynx 36 – Hudson 0
For the fifth time this season the Lynx defense did not allow their opponent to put up points on the board in their 36-0 rout over the Pirates of Hudson on senior night Oct. 8. They have only given up three touchdowns in seven games.
The offense played a very balanced game with 152 yards passing and 105 yards rushing and were able to spread the ball around to multiple backs and receivers which is something coach Collum was pleased to see. The Lynx had five receivers and running backs who were able to help contribute to the shut-out win with Cade Haughenbury leading the way in rushing with 75 yards and one touchdown.
Defensively Cael Bridgewater led the Lynx in tackles with seven and Tyler Stanley contributed with six. Bridgewater also had a beautiful reception for a 43-yard touchdown. Tate Haughenbury was very efficient behind center, going 15/24 for 152 yards and two TD passes.
Head Coach Jared Collum commented, “Hudson never really threatened and I thought offensively we did a good job mixing run and pass.”
Individual stats include: rushing – Cade Haughenbury 12/75 one TD, Tate Haughenbury 3/17 one TDBrady Klendworth 2/11 one TD, Blaine Baumgartner 1 for 2, Josh Bean 1/0; passing – Tate Haughenbury 15/24 152 yards two TDs; receiving – Cael Bridgewater 3/47 one TD, Cade Haughenbury 4/46, Austin Hilmer 5/28, Lance Miller 2/25 one TD, Landon Miller 1/6; tackles – Cael Bridgewater seven, Tyler Stanley six, Landen Paul, Brady Klendworth, Wyatt McMahon five, Jarin Peyton 4.5, Landon Miller 3.5, Cade Haughenbury, Lane Sommerfelt three, Josh Bean, Austin Hilmer 2.5, Joe Beuter 1.5, SAm Arnold one, Grant Rechkemmer 0.5.; sacks – Brady Klendworth one.
ALBURNETT (3-4)Pirates 12 – Wapello 48
The Pirates had high hopes of being able to ruin the Indians homecoming night celebrations with an upset win but had a tough time containing the Indian rushing game. Alburnett started off the first quarter only trailing 6-7, but 28 second quarter points from Wapello was the key to their victory.
Both Mason Neighbor and Connor Rock saw time behind center with Neighbor completing 7/11 for 80 yards to lead the duo.
Individual stats include: rushing – Carson Klostermann 15/40 one TD, Rory McGargill 6/29, Mason Neighbor 2/11, Brody Neighbor 3/8, Connor Rock 5/7; passing – Mason Neighbor 7/11 80, Connor Rock 5/13 62 yards one TD; receiving – Braydon Osborn 2/67 one TD, Grayson Carolan 3/32, Payton Baker 2/20, Carson Klostermann 2/17, Gavin Soukup 3/6; tackles – Rory McGargill eight, Carson Klostermann 5.5, Brody Neighbor 4.5, Gavin Soukup 3.5, Mason Neighbor, Gunnar Keeney three, Josiah Steen 2.5, Grayson Carolan, Braydon Osborn, Hayden Baker 1.5, Logan Barrett 0.5; sacks – Carson Klostermann one.