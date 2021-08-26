After serving 17 years as the boys’ track coach at Linn-Mar high school (2000-2017) first year head coach Tim Stamp will take over the helm after long-time coach Steve Pershing stepped down last season after a long and successful reign as the cross-country head coach. His goal will be the same as he instilled at LM which is teaching kids the keys to being successful at whatever they choose.
This year’s XC team will be very young including four freshman, two sophomores and two juniors. Coach Stamp knows they will have some work to do, “We are young and eager to train and work hard. We may struggle early but as we gain strength, racing experience and confidence in our abilities we will improve.”
With such a young group we are just trying to instill the ideal of not “what is” now, but “what is possible”, with hard work and a game plan for success. This group is a blank slate for what’s possible as covid also cut last year’s number one runner’s (Evan Robertson) season short with a need for a quarantine, missing his opportunity to compete in his last two meets.
On the girl’s side we have zero varsity experience, but with that said all the kids are eager to learn and are working hard to maximize their individual potential.
The keys to a successful season in coach Stamp’s mind for any runner is the ability to train injury free, if that happens, Stamp feels he has kids who will surprise themselves and maybe others on how much they improve.