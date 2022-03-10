“‘Fahrenheit 451’ is up there,” Melanie Smith said of her favorite banned books. “Otherwise, “1984,” that’s a good one; we could really get into some deep topics there. I’m a big “Lord of the Rings” fan.”
“‘Fahrenheit 451’ is up there,” Melanie Smith said of her favorite banned books. “Otherwise, “1984,” that’s a good one; we could really get into some deep topics there. I’m a big “Lord of the Rings” fan.”
Across the country, states like Texas, Tennessee, and even Iowa have seen lawmakers proposing book ban legislation. Iowa Senate President Jake Chapman (R-Adel) announced in November that he was drafting a bill to make it a felony to distribute “obscene” material to students, though support for the proposal varies drastically throughout the state.
Central City Middle and High School English teacher Melanie Smith organized an informational display on banned books in her classroom, complete with a selection of frequently challenged and banned books for students to check out.
“I noticed that when I brought up the topic of banned books, students didn’t know,” she said, explaining her decision to set up the display. “It’s been a good conversation starter with the kids.”
The student response has been overwhelmingly positive and expectedly curious. Though banned books are nothing new, they appear to be making headlines more now than in the early 2000s, when the amount of challenges acknowledged by the American Library Association (ALA) were nearly double the amount of recent years.
“They’re kind of flabbergasted as to why books would be banned,” Smith explained.
According to the ALA, 50 percent of book challenges are initiated by parents; only one percent are initiated by students and five percent by librarians and teachers. Motivation behind the challenges ranges from violence and death, to anti-racism and LGBTQIA+ topics.
“I know I have a handful of LGBTQ kids,” Smith said. “I went to Next Page Books and he had a little section on banned books, and I said, ‘Oh, here’s one about a transgender person,’ so I got that one and that immediately got checked out.”
Fortunately, Central City schools do not have any banned books and thanks to Smith’s support from administration, it’s unlikely they will any time soon.