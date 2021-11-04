The Wildcats 2021 volleyball season came to an end a few games earlier than they had hoped with their four-set loss at Easton Valley on Oct. 25 in the Class 1A Region 7 semi-finals (25-21, 16-25, 20-25, 21-25).
Prior to the match talking with head coach Danielle Clark, I asked if the girls were ready. She responded saying, “they better be, because I am.”
Offensively, Sara Reid led the night setting a new Central City single match record with 23 kills and hitting .528. Bailee Weber followed that with nine kills and one error. Natalie Noonan also had a phenomenal night getting eight kills and only two errors in her role as OH. Belle Whitson had 42 assists on the night, which was a season high for her in a single match.
Set one the River Hawks went on a little run taking a 12-9 lead. At 18-20 Clark called a timeout to regroup the girls. Following the time out the Wildcats went on a run of their own, including a timely block from senior Sara Reid putting the Wildcats up 22-21 which was the spark they needed winning set one. The Wildcats played decent enough to win by only committing two hitting errors, but it was the five serving errors that made this set closer than it should have been.
Set two saw another even start. Natalie Noonan continued her late season spark with two nice kills after EV went on a run and a 11-8 lead.
This set included some nice long volleys and great hustle from both teams. But the River Hawks were able to take command midway through taking the set, tying the match at 1-1.
“In set two we completely lost our momentum and made some mistakes at bad times, which led to them going on a few scoring runs. Statistically we didn’t play that bad, but we just couldn’t get the digs when we needed them to stop their offense.” said Clark
Another good start from both teams in the third set provided more exciting action. EV held the early lead 10-6 when Clark called another timely timeout. As the Wildcats have done often this year following a timeout, they looked for Reid to provide the needed spark. Following two big kills the Wildcats cut the lead to 11-12.
Both teams were playing great ball with more long volleys, with EV holding a light lead at 17-16. EV was able to find and hit open spots in the Wildcats defense taking a 21-18 lead and set win.
In set four Central City came out more aggressive on both sides of the ball taking an early 8-2 lead resulting in a River Hawk timeout. Coming out of the timeout EV went on a roll finding spot after spot tying the score at 11-11. Behind 17-22, Central City looked again to their leader Reid who responded with another big kill giving them another boost, and Noonan with more good play cut the lead to 19-22. Easton Valley held on for the set and match win.
“In sets three and four were basically the same story as the 2nd set, and we continued to play better and get good swings from our offense but just couldn’t dig them up consistently enough to stay within striking distance. Serve errors were a major downfall for us on the night.” said Clark
“Knowing how they played in the TRC tournament, we knew we had to limit mistakes in all aspects of the game to be successful. We couldn’t match their consistency, and credit to them for playing a lot better than they did 2 weeks ago when we saw them.” said Clark, “By the end of the 4th set, I could tell our players were wearing down, having to play from behind for the 3rd straight set, and we basically just ran out of gas in our bid to get it to a 5th set.”
“Sara, Belle, and Noonan all had their best nights of the year on the stat sheet, so that was great to see that we finished strong in that regard.” said Clark
Defensively, Belle Whitson led with 16 digs followed by Bella Damm with 14. EV was attacking the right side of the Wildcat defense consistently, which led to those two racking up those #’s while playing their role on defense.
“Mental errors offensively, and a breakdown of our serve and serve receive were ultimately our downfalls.” said Clark, “We hit .258 as a team on the night, which is certainly one of our better nights this season, but defensively we just had too many mental lapses to overcome EV’s consistent play.”