Small towns throughout Iowa are generally anchored by a water tower, and Central City is no exception. The water tower on the north side of town is an important part of an interconnected system of pumps, pipes and valves that distributes clean water to residents and business owners in Central City.
“The tower contains the ‘brains’ of the water distribution system in Central City,” said Trevyn Cunningham, Public Works Director for Central City. “The computers tell us how much water is in the system, and how much pressure is within the whole system. The height of the water tower bowl itself plays a key role in water pressure. The higher the tower, the better, as the water flows down from the tower through gravity.”
The city’s “loop” water distribution system ensures that water never simply sits in the system where it could be subject to contamination.
The clean water distribution process begins with groundwater being pulled locally from the Jordan Aquifer. This aquifer supplies water daily for over 500,000 Iowans, including those in Central City, which has two wells tapping into it.
“Protecting the aquifer is a very high priority,” said Cunningham. “We are all land stewards. Aquifers are not an unlimited resource, so we monitor how much we take. We only want to take what we need.”
The well water first moves into the “main” system in the wellhouse, where the water is injected with a required level of chlorine so that any bacteria or contaminants are killed prior to the water moving forward. This is the only additive to the groundwater.
“The water coming into our system is relatively clean,” said Cunningham. “We handle the water as little as possible.”
Once leaving the wellhouse system, water flows through a series of main pipes running under the streets of Central City, then through smaller pipes to properties. Water is also pumped upward into the water tower bowl. As water is used by residents and businesses throughout the day, water flows down from the tower bowl and back into the main pipe system. The water level inside the tower bowl determines when the tower computer engages one of the well pumps to begin pulling more water from the aquifer. This process ensures that all water in the tower — and in the pipes — is always flowing and fresh.
As one can imagine, water quality is highly regulated. Wells are permitted by Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the regulatory agency charged with monitoring water quality/usage to ensure compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act, as well as depletion and recharge of aquifer levels. Daily water samples are taken at the wellhouses and other points within the system, and all are recorded for required filings with the DNR. (The 2020 Water Quality Report for Central City can be found on the City’s web site at www.centralcityia.gov).
The DNR also mandates minimum levels of water pressure and system storage capacity, so that adequate water is available for emergency response needs — such as fire-fighting and other disaster responses — in addition to the normal daily usage. Adequate pressure and capacity are also important to support future growth for the city.
Recently, there have been public and City Council discussions about ongoing low water pressure in certain areas of town, particularly in the housing tract on the west side of Highway 13.
“A residential developer expressed interest in building more homes in Central City, but one of their concerns was the water pressure issue on the west side of the highway,” said Adam Griggs, Central City Mayor. “We need more housing units in Central City and updating our clean water infrastructure will help.”
Storage capacity of the current system is also a concern. Central City is close to the threshold at which the DNR could require additional capacity.
What may be needed is an additional water tower, possibly on the west side of town.
“The next steps are to do a water study and identify potential funding sources,” Griggs continued. “The water study will give us hard data, not just on the pressure and capacity, but on other issues that could be related. We know we have some water mains that are very old, and we know we have some that are less than 6,” which is small. “A study will help us to better understand our priorities and what the water rates would need to be to pay for this infrastructure.”
The Council will be looking into potential resources from the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan, both of which have funding in them for cities to use on clean water infrastructure. However, a specific plan must first be developed in order to apply for any potential grants or funding, so the water study is an important first step.
Updates will be provided as available in future City Council meetings, open to all residents and interested parties.